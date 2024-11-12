Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (11/12/2024)
Mason Gorghuber, Alexandria Area
Gorghuber made two crucial touchdown catches in the Cardinals 17-14 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Parker Wangen, Stewartville
Wangen eclipsed the 100-yard mark and added two touchdowns in Stewartville’s 40-14 blowout win over Holy Family.
Nathan Ramler, Chanhassen
Ramler shined when it mattered most. The junior threw for a career high four touchdowns to help Chanhassen outlast St. Thomas Academy 38-21.
Caleb Smoke, Dassel-Cokato
Smoke scored every touchdown for Dassel-Cokato on Saturday. The senior scored four touchdowns--including the game-winner--to lead the Chargers past Fairmont 29-28.
Gavin Schmidt, Elk River
Wherever Schmidt was on the field, he made sure to make his presence felt. The senior rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on offense, and added 10 tackles and an interception on defense.
Destin Fier, Minneota
Fier made the most of his limited carries on Friday. The senior rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in the Vikings 41-0 win over Lester Prairie.
Bennett Hylla, Albany
Hylla did it both ways for Albany on Friday. The senior had 65 yards and a touchdown on offense and had two interceptions on defense in the Husky's 28-27 win over Fergus Falls.
Afy Ibekwe, Anoka
Ibekwe caught the game-winning touchdown to help send Anoka to the semifinals, defeating Lakeville North 14-10.
Zach Docteur, Shakopee
Docteur led the way for a Shakopee team that ran for nearly 400 yards on Friday. The senior rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown to help the Sabers squeak past Mounds View 24-17.
Camden Hungerholt, LeRoy-Ostrander
Hugerholt got involved in just about every aspect on Friday. The Minnesota State commit threw for three touchdowns and ran for another 303 yards and four touchdowns in the Cardinals 50-0 win over Renville County West.
Carter Sweeney, LeRoy-Ostrander
Sweeney hauled in nine catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals victory.
Ronald Arnold, Kimball Area
Arnold ran for three touchdowns in a 38-0 win to help Kimball Area advance to the Class 2A semifinals.
Elleora Utecht, Lakeville South
Utecht had 14 kills and nine defenses in Lakeville South’s five-set marathon victory over Champlin Park.
Hadley Thull, Alexandria Area
Thull had 23 kills and one ace to help Alexandria Area capture the Class 3A state championship.
Katie Vetter, Hawley
Vetter had 16 kills and two aces in Hawleys 3-1 state championship victory over SouthWest Christian.
