Live score updates: Chanhassen vs. Spring Lake Park in the Minnesota high school football Class 5A Prep Bowl

Get game updates from the 2025 MSHSL Class 5A state championship between the Storm and the Panthers
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Chanhassen Storm (11-1) play the Spring Lake Park Panthers (12-0) in the 2025 MSHSL Class 5A Prep Bowl on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Chanhassen is hoping to win its second title in three seasons. The Storm won the 2023 Class 5A state championship. The Panthers last won a state championship in 1991 with a Class A title.
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
