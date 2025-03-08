High School

Live score updates: East Grand Forks vs St. Cloud Cathedral in Minnesota high school boys hockey 1A championship

Get real-time game and score updates from the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 1A championship between the Green Wave and the Crusaders.

Jack Butler

St. Cloud Cathedral hockey senior Connor Stockman carries the puck along his bench versus Orono in the semifinal of the Minnesota state hockey tournament March 7, 2025 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Crusaders advanced to the final with a 4-1 win.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders (20-8-2) play the No. 4 East Grand Forks Green Wave (15-13-2) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey state tournament Class 1A championship on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

The game is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

This page will be updated with goals and information throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

The Crusaders are hoping to win their third championship in state history. They won last season's Class 1A title. The Green Wave are also hoping to win a third state championship in program history. They went back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

