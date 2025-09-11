Minneapolis Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 147 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area from Thursday, September 11 and Saturday, September 13, including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups come Friday night as No. 2 Minnetonka hosts No. 5 Moorhead and No. 3 Edina hits the road to play No. 6 Eden Prairie.
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
Spectrum vs Minneapolis South, 6:00 PM
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 143 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area on Friday, September 12, with 19 ranked games in play. You can follow each game live on our
Minneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Columbia Heights vs Fridley, 5:00 PM
East Grand Forks vs Park Rapids, 6:00 PM
International Falls vs Rush City, 6:00 PM
Pine River-Backus vs Park Christian, 6:00 PM
Spring Lake Park vs Park Center, 6:00 PM
Minneapolis Southwest vs Minneapolis North, 6:00 PM
Tartan vs Kennedy, 6:00 PM
Harding vs Highland Park, 6:00 PM
St. Francis vs Elk River, 6:00 PM
Delano vs Zimmerman, 6:00 PM
Orono vs Big Lake, 6:00 PM
Academy of Holy Angels vs Robbinsdale Cooper, 6:00 PM
Byron vs Hill-Murray, 6:30 PM
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Jefferson, 6:30 PM
Chaska vs Hastings, 6:30 PM
Apple Valley vs Two Rivers, 6:30 PM
Two Harbors vs Mora, 7:00 PM
St. Agnes vs Concordia Academy, 7:00 PM
Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs Red Wing, 7:00 PM
Pine Island vs Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:00 PM
Proctor/Maris Academy vs Pequot Lakes, 7:00 PM
Watertown-Mayer vs New London-Spicer, 7:00 PM
Sauk Centre vs Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 7:00 PM
Aitkin vs Mora, 7:00 PM
Pierz vs Minnewaska Area, 7:00 PM
Milaca vs Rockford, 7:00 PM
Lake City vs Cotter/Hope Lutheran, 7:00 PM
St. James vs Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 7:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic vs Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 7:00 PM
Montevideo vs Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7:00 PM
Belle Plaine vs Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center], 7:00 PM
Waseca vs Fairmont/Martin Luther, 7:00 PM
Dassel-Cokato vs Jordan, 7:00 PM
Foley vs Annandale, 7:00 PM
Albany vs Melrose, 7:00 PM
Luverne vs Windom, 7:00 PM
Apollo vs Royalton, 7:00 PM
Redwood Valley vs Paynesville, 7:00 PM
Pipestone vs Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Medford vs Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7:00 PM
Le Sueur-Henderson vs Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 7:00 PM
Kimball vs Osakis, 7:00 PM
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs St. Cloud Cathedral, 7:00 PM
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Randolph, 7:00 PM
Sibley East vs Jackson County Central, 7:00 PM
Staples-Motley vs Hawley, 7:00 PM
Goodhue vs La Crescent-Hokah, 7:00 PM
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs Upsala, 7:00 PM
Springfield vs Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 7:00 PM
Granada-Huntley-East Chain vs Wabasso, 7:00 PM
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle vs Maple Lake, 7:00 PM
Lakeview vs Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 7:00 PM
Lake Park-Audubon vs Menahga, 7:00 PM
Holdingford vs Eden Valley-Watkins, 7:00 PM
Mesabi East vs Hinckley-Finlayson, 7:00 PM
Greenway vs Crosby-Ironton, 7:00 PM
Blue Earth Area vs Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:00 PM
Barnesville vs Pillager, 7:00 PM
Aitkin vs Moose Lake/Willow River, 7:00 PM
Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) vs Wadena-Deer Creek, 7:00 PM
St. Peter vs Norwood-Young America, 7:00 PM
Parkers Prairie vs New York Mills, 7:00 PM
Breck vs St. Cloud Tech, 7:00 PM
United South Central vs Hayfield, 7:00 PM
St. Anthony Village vs Totino-Grace, 7:00 PM
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva vs Southland, 7:00 PM
Fillmore Central vs Blooming Prairie, 7:00 PM
Deer River vs East Central, 7:00 PM
Dawson-Boyd vs Lac qui Parle Valley, 7:00 PM
Rock Ridge vs Pine City, 7:00 PM
Mayer Lutheran vs Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 7:00 PM
Minneota vs Canby, 7:00 PM
North vs South St. Paul, 7:00 PM
Brandon/Evansville vs Benson, 7:00 PM
Albert Lea vs New Ulm, 7:00 PM
Red Lake vs Mahnomen/Waubun, 7:00 PM
Willmar vs Marshall, 7:00 PM
Ashby vs Benson, 7:00 PM
MACCRAY vs Yellow Medicine East, 7:00 PM
Braham vs Barnum, 7:00 PM
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs Bagley, 7:00 PM
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City vs B O L D, 7:00 PM
Washburn vs Roosevelt, 7:00 PM
Shakopee vs Stillwater, 7:00 PM
Litchfield vs Little Falls, 7:00 PM
Mayo vs New Prague, 7:00 PM
Prior Lake vs Rosemount, 7:00 PM
Mankato West vs Mankato East, 7:00 PM
Rogers vs Osseo, 7:00 PM
Mahtomedi vs St. Louis Park, 7:00 PM
Rocori vs Hutchinson, 7:00 PM
Moorhead vs Minnetonka, 7:00 PM
Mounds View vs Maple Grove, 7:00 PM
John Marshall vs Northfield, 7:00 PM
Robbinsdale Armstrong vs Irondale, 7:00 PM
Winona vs Faribault, 7:00 PM
Lakeville North vs Lakeville South, 7:00 PM
Detroit Lakes vs Princeton, 7:00 PM
St. Michael-Albertville vs Wayzata, 7:00 PM
Woodbury vs Hopkins, 7:00 PM
Park vs Forest Lake, 7:00 PM
Farmington vs White Bear Lake, 7:00 PM
Cloquet vs North Branch, 7:00 PM
Simley vs Chisago Lakes Area, 7:00 PM
Edina vs Eden Prairie, 7:00 PM
Chanhassen vs Waconia, 7:00 PM
Owatonna vs Century, 7:00 PM
De La Salle vs Benilde-St. Margaret's, 7:00 PM
East Ridge vs Roseville, 7:00 PM
Cambridge-Isanti vs Monticello, 7:00 PM
Becker vs Fergus Falls, 7:00 PM
Eastview vs Eagan, 7:00 PM
Austin vs Worthington, 7:00 PM
Burnsville vs St. Thomas Academy, 7:00 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs Brainerd, 7:00 PM
Bemidji vs Buffalo, 7:00 PM
Centennial vs Champlin Park, 7:00 PM
Alexandria vs Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:00 PM
Anoka vs Blaine, 7:00 PM
Coon Rapids vs Andover, 7:00 PM
New Richmond vs Hudson, 7:00 PM
Webster vs Cameron, 7:00 PM
River Falls vs Chippewa Falls, 7:00 PM
Menomonie vs Rice Lake, 7:00 PM
Unity vs Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7:00 PM
Grantsburg vs Cadott, 7:00 PM
Elmwood/Plum City vs Colfax, 7:00 PM
Regis vs Elk Mound, 7:00 PM
Mondovi vs Osseo-Fairchild, 7:00 PM
Ellsworth vs St. Croix Central, 7:00 PM
Glenwood City vs Boyceville, 7:00 PM
Turtle Lake vs Spring Valley, 7:00 PM
Spooner vs Hayward, 7:00 PM
Superior vs Eau Claire North, 7:00 PM
Osceola vs Somerset, 7:00 PM
Eau Claire Memorial vs Marshfield, 7:00 PM
Neillsville vs Durand, 7:00 PM
Barron vs Bloomer, 7:00 PM
Clear Lake vs Ladysmith, 7:00 PM
St. Croix Falls vs Northwestern, 7:00 PM
Cumberland vs Ashland, 7:00 PM
Baldwin-Woodville vs Amery, 7:00 PM
Altoona vs Prescott, 7:00 PM
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake vs Richfield, 12:00 PM
Camden/FAIR Downtown vs Como Park, 1:00 PM
Wabasha-Kellogg vs Bethlehem Academy, 6:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here