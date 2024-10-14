Minneota's Ryan Meagher voted top running back in Minnesota high school football in 2024
Meagher won the fan vote for the top player at his position
After a week of fan voting, Minneota's Ryan Meagher was voted the top running back in Minnesota high school football.
>>Read through the nominees here<<
Ryan Meagher, Sr., Minneota
Meagher is a yards machine for Minneota. He’s averaging 13.5 yards per carry in two games with two touchdowns. He’s looking to match a stellar 2023 season where he ran for 40 touchdowns and 2,224 rushing yards.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published