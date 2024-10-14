High School

Minneota's Ryan Meagher voted top running back in Minnesota high school football in 2024

Meagher won the fan vote for the top player at his position

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Minneota running back Ryan Meagher is one of the best in Minnesota high school football in 2024 / Jeff Lawler

After a week of fan voting, Minneota's Ryan Meagher was voted the top running back in Minnesota high school football.

>>Read through the nominees here<<

Full poll results.

Ryan Meagher, Sr., Minneota

Meagher is a yards machine for Minneota. He’s averaging 13.5 yards per carry in two games with two touchdowns. He’s looking to match a stellar 2023 season where he ran for 40 touchdowns and 2,224 rushing yards.

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

