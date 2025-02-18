Minnesota high school boys hockey section tournament scores (2/18/2025)
The 2025 Minnesota high school boys hockey section tournament are in full swing, and High School on SI has scores for every section game.
The winner of each section tournament will advance to the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament. The state tournament begins on March 5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Minnesota high school boys hockey section tournament scores
Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey section tournament brackets, matchups, game times
You can also play High School on SI's Playoff Pick 'Em throughout the Minnesota high school boys hockey playoffs.
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
More Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Coverage
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App