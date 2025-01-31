Top forwards in Minnesota high school boys hockey 2024-25 season
The 2025 Minnesota high school boys hockey playoffs are weeks away, and High School on SI is highlighting some of the top players from around the State of Hockey. We start with the top forwards so far this season.
There were many noteworthy athletes to consider, and many athletes who do not appear on this list are having strong seasons. Stay with with High School on SI for coverage of the upcoming Minnesota high school boys hockey playoffs.
Top Forwards in Minnesota High School Boys Hockey in 2024-25 Season
Mason Kraft, Sr., Moorhead
One of the points leaders in Minnesota, Kraft has 25 goals and 36 assists through 20 games. The Spuds have a 19-1 record as they continue to put together a special season. He is committed to Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Henry Lechner, Academy of Holy Angels
Lechner recently became The Star’s all-time leading scorer with 253 career points. The right-hander has a state-leading 35 goals through 19 games.
Brent Solomon, Sr., Champlin Park
Solomon has had a great senior season for the Rebels through 19 games. Solomon is in his third year as a varsity player, and it is showing with 29 goals and 15 assists. He is committed to Wisconsin.
Mason Jenson, Sr., Rogers
Rogers is having a fantastic 2024-25 season, and Jenson is leading the Royals’ attack with 29 goals and 35 assists in 19 games played. The lefty played in the USHL in the fall, and he’s played at center for the Royals for the first time this season. He is committed to Ohio State.
Parker Deschene, Sr., Rogers
Another Royal, Deschene is leading the state in assists with 45 through 19 games. Deschene fits perfectly with Jenson and Keaton Weis, and it's got the Royals looking to make the state tournament come March. Deschene is committed to Lindenwood University.
Grady Dimberio, Sr., Rock Ridge
Dimberio is pushing Rock Ridge to the top of the rankings. He has 23 goals and 23 assists in 21 games. Rock Ridge head coach Matt Niskanen said: “Likely considered the most talented player in Section 7.”
Caz Carlson, Jr., Rock Ridge
Carlson has 20 goals and 23 assists in 21 games amidst a strong season for the Wolverines.
“The bigger the moment, the better he plays, as witnessed with two goals against Rogers, and goals against Wayzata and Hermantown,” Niskanen said.
Mason West, Jr., Edina
West leads the Class 2A defending champions with 18 goals, and he also has 14 assists in 19 games. West is a 3-star quarterback prospect.
Zac Zimmerman, So., Moorhead
Zimmerman has 21 goals and 30 assists in 21 games for No. 1 Moorhead. He is a right-handed forward.
Boden Sampair, Sr., Hill-Murray
Sampair is the Pioneers’ attacking engine. He has 27 goals and 28 assists in 19 games.
“[Sampair] runs our number one power play and heads up our shorthanded pairings,” Hill-Murray head coach Bill Lechner said. “He is already verbally committed to Holy Cross for college hockey. He’s an excellent student and exceptional human being on and off the ice. He’s a senior captain and a huge role model to all that crosses his path.”
Owen Corkish, Park of Cottage Grove
Corkish is the top playmaker for Park of Cottage Grove with 23 goals and 31 assists in 19 games.
“Owen is a three-year varsity player and two-year member of the programs leadership group this season serving as team captain in 2024-25,” Park of Cottage Grove assistant coach Adam Palodichuk said. “Owen is a complete 200 foot player playing in all situations. He has the ability to make players around him better, which is the highest compliment a player can earn.”
Nate Chorlton, Jr., Cretin-Derham Hall
Chorlton is the Raiders' leader in points through 19 games. He has 16 goals and 15 assists. He is committed to Colorado College.
Max Anderson, Jr., Cretin-Derham Hall
Anderson made the 2024 Class 2A Boys Hockey State All-Tournament Team after a fantastic sophomore year. In 14 games played this season, Anderson has eight goals and eight assists.
Jackson Rudh, Sr., St. Thomas Academy
Rudh is leading the Cadets with 23 goals and 25 assists in 20 games played. The right-hander has scored points in all but one game so far this season.
Cooper Simpson, Sr., Shakopee
Simpson is a left-hander who has scored 31 goals in 21 games played, a total mark good for second in the state. He also has 21 assists. He is committed to North Dakota.
John Hirschfeld, Sr., St. Cloud Cathedral
Hirschfield is having another great season with 15 goals and 27 assists in 19 games played. He is committed to Vermont.
“John is one of top forwards in the entire state, tallying 83 points last season en route to leading our team to the Class A State title,” St. Cloud Cathedral head coach Robbie Stocker said. “He plays a true 200 foot game, and is looked to in all situations on the ice. He has tremendous vision of the ice, leading our team in assists. He is a dynamic skater and has a relentless motor that makes him an extremely difficult player to slow down.”
Joey Gillespie, Sr., St. Cloud Cathedral
The left-winger has 16 goals and 19 assists through 20 games played.
“Joey has a unique combination of size, speed, and skill that makes him extremely difficult to slow down,” Stocker said. “He is incredibly gifted with the puck on his stick, while also bringing a physical approach to the game that makes a truly dynamic player.”
River Freeman, Sr., Hermantown
Freeman surpassed 100 career points after a hat-trick against Eden Prairie, one of three hat-tricks this year. He has 22 goals and 10 assists in 20 games this year.
Taven James, Sr., Warroad
Another top player from Warroad, and the captain, James has 19 goals and 28 assists in 20 games.
Gavin Girdler, Sr., Red Lake Falls
Girdler has 24 goals and 20 assists in 19 games played for Red Lake Falls.
Michael Mikan, Sr., St. Thomas Academy
Mikan leads the Cadets in assists with 28 through 20 games. He is committed to Harvard.
Christian Garrity, Sr., Rosemount
Garrity is the captain of the Irish, and he leads them with 26 goals through 21 games. He is a right-hander winger with over 100 career points.
“Christian is an outstanding high school hockey player who has a knack for scoring goals,” Rosemount head coach Richard Saintey said. “Christian has a fantastic personality and took on great leadership this year. Christian continues to score big goals in big moments and will have a ton of success in the future in regards to hockey.”
Lane Olson, Sr., Princeton
Olson is toward the top of the state leaderboard in goals scored as we enter February. He has 29 goals in 20 games, and he has five games with four or more goals.
Jackson Knight, Jr., Orono
Knight is an assistant captain, and he leads the Spartans with 25 goals and 22 assists through 21 games,
“He has a deceptive shot and has the ability to set up his teammates to make his line a threat every time they are on the ice,” Orono head coach Mitch Hall said.
Maddux Domagala, Jr., Luverne
Domagala hit the 100 career point mark earlier this season. Luverne head coach Tony Sandbulte called him an “offensive machine.” He has 24 goals and 28 assists in 29 games.
Landyn Lais, Jr., Luverne
Lais leads Luverne with 38 assists, and he’s also added 19 goals in 19 games.
“Strong power forward, leader in the locker room, and constant motor,” Sandbulte said.
Joey Fankhanel, Sr., Bemidji
Fankhanel only has one game without a point this season. He had 13 goals and 20 assists through 19 games played.
“Joey has had a breakout senior year thus far,” Bemidji head coach Benjamin Kinne said. “He plays with great pace and has been a leader in driving our offense. He’s a 3-year varsity player. One of the fastest players in Northern Minnesota–breakaway speed.”
Brody Dustin, Sr., Stillwater
Dustin has 24 goals and 19 assists in 20 games played for the Ponies.
Junior Podein, Sr., Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Podien leads the Red Knights with 16 goals in 18 games. He also has 14 assists. He is committed to Western Michigan.
Brett Ludvigsen, Sr., Dodge County
Ludvigsen is Dodge County’s star. He leads the Wildcats in both goals and assists with 20 and 23, respectively, in 18 games played.
