Midseason Minnesota high school Mr. Hockey candidates (1/11/2025)

The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is in full swing, and some individuals have stood out among the rest.
High School on SI has highlighted the individuals who could be in consideration for the 2025 Mr. Hockey award come season's end.
Midseason Minnesota high school Mr. Hockey candidates
Mason Kraft, Moorhead
One of the state's leading point-getters – Kraft has scored or assisted in every game but one thus far through 15 tilts. The Minnesota State University-Mankato commit practically willed his team to victory in two matchups this season versus St. Thomas Academy, scoring a hat-trick in one and the game-tying and winning goal in the other.
Henry Lechner, Academy of Holy Angels
Lechner has met the lofty expectations bestowed upon him and a Holy Angels team that brought back a wealth of experience from the season prior. The University of St. Thomas commit always seems to come through when the Stars need someone to step up, having a couple of game-tying and winning goals to his name. So far through 14 games, the senior has accumulated 42 points, with 26 goals to go alongside 16 assists.
Brent Solomon, Champlin Park
The meteoric rise of Brent Solomon has continued into this season. The senior has 21 goals thus far through 14 games, including a game-winning goal against Andover – the Rebel's first victory over the Huskies in nine years. Solomon will continue his hockey career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Mason Jenson, Rogers
One of the top goal-scorers in the state, Jenson has the Royals poised to capture their first-ever section 5AA championship. The Ohio State University commit has 22 goals through 14 games, including two six-point performances in back-to-back games earlier in December.
Parker Deschene, Rogers
Deschene has been Jenson’s partner in crime on potentially the state's most prolific line. The Lindenwood commit has tallied 34 assists through 14 games, including two seven-assist games earlier in the season against Sartell and Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids.
Boden Sampair, Hill-Murray
Sampair has played a significant role in helping change Hill-Murray’s identity this season. A program mostly known for its prowess on the defensive end, The Holy Cross commit is a big reason why the Pioneers are averaging over five and a half goals per game. Sampair has 17 goals and 20 assists so far through 13 games, leading them to an 11-2 record.
Owen Corkish, Park of Cottage Grove
Playing on a solid but middling team in the Suburban East, Corkish doesn't quite get the recognition he would if he played on the west side, but nonetheless, he has produced impressive results so far this season. The senior has 33 points with 14 goals and 19 assists, leading a Wolfpack squad that lost most of its production from the year prior to a 8-4-1 record through 13 games.
Jackson Rudh, St. Thomas Academy
The Cadets hit the jackpot when Rudh showed up on campus this fall. The Park Of Cottage Grove transfer has amassed 34 points through 14 games to lead STA to a 12-2 record.
Cooper Simpson, Shakopee
Though things haven't entirely gone according to plan this year for Shakopee, Simpson hasn't missed a beat from last season. The North Dakota commit has 19 goals and 11 assists through 15 games and is currently riding an 11-game point streak dating back to late November.
John Hirschfeld, St. Cloud Cathedral
Already with a state championship to his name, Hirschfeld’s encore after an 85-point season has not disappointed. The senior’s been doing most of his work on the assisting end, tallying 20 assists alongside five goals through 15 games.
Cam Kirschner, Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Kirschner has played a huge role for the Red Knights as they make a midseason push for a top seed in section 6AA. The senior has a balanced eight goals and eight assists in the 11 games he’s played so far this season.
River Freeman, Hermantown
Freeman has been a bright spot on a Hermantown team that's been up-and-down all season long. Context is important when judging the numbers: Freeman’s 24 points this season have come against some of the top teams in the state, including hat tricks against Eden Prairie and St. Cloud Cathedral.
Taven James, Warroad
Hockeytown USA will likely add to its growing list of Mr. Hockey candidates this year with Taven James. The senior has 13 goals and 20 assists through 15 games, leading the Warriors to a 10-3-2 record. Perhaps the most impressive part of James’ season so far has been his performance in games against ranked opposition. The Warriors have played three ranked teams this season, with James amassing eight points in those tilts, including a five-point performance against Rock Ridge.
Josh Toll, Rosemount
Toll has been an anchor on a Rosemount team that has done a lot of winning this season. The St. Thomas University commit has dished out 23 assists to go alongside nine goals to help lead the Irish to a 14-2 start.
Grady Dimberio, Rock Ridge
Dimberio has been at the forefront of a Rock Ridge squad that's quickly becoming a threat in section 7AA. The senior has lit up the stat sheet so far with 17 goals and 16 assists, recording at least one point in all 15 games.
