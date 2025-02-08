Top goalies in Minnesota high school boys hockey in 2024-25 season
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey regular season is almost at its end, so High School on SI is highlighting players from around the state who are having impressive seasons. Last week, we looked at some of the top forwards in Minnesota, and now we'll be looking at some of the top goaltenders in Minnesota high school hockey.
There were many noteworthy athletes to consider, and many athletes who do not appear on this list are having strong seasons. Stay with with High School on SI for coverage of the upcoming Minnesota high school boys hockey playoffs.
Top Goaltenders in Minnesota High School Boys Hockey in 2024-25 Season
Charlie Stenehjem, Sr., Moorhead
Stenehjem is the Spuds’ stalwart in goal. He has a 1.68 goals against average and a .920 save percentage in 23 games. He also has four shutouts for the No. 1 Spuds.
Luke Marsalek, Sr., Academy of Holy Angels
Marsalek is having a great season for the Stars. He’s faced 574 shots on goal in 20 games, and he’s allowed 1.97 goals against in those games.
Cody Niesen, Sr., St. Thomas Academy
Niesen is tied for the state lead in shutouts with seven as of the first week in February, including a shutout against Edina on January 11. He has an impressive .934 save percentage and a 1.32 goals against average in 20 games played.
Izaak Kalis, Jr., Little Falls
Kalis has faced 755 shots in 21 games this season, but he’s only allowed 54 of them to go in. His .923 save percentage is one of the top in Minnesota, and he had 51 saves in a loss to St. Cloud Cathedral on January 28.
Sam Clements, Jr., Rosemount
Clements took over between the pipes for the Irish this winter. He has a 19-2 record and 2.16 goals against average on a .900 save percentage.
Cash Cruitt, Jr., Andover
The Huskies have had an up-and-down season, but Cruitt has been steady in goal. He has a .923 save percentage and a 2.32 goals against average.
Bryce Francisco, Jr., Hermantown
Francisco has a 1.56 goals against average and a .947 save percentage in 21 games played so far this season.
Wyatt Knott, Sr., Rogers
Knott has a stellar 17-1-1 record for a top Rogers team. He has a 1.99 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.
Leo Gabriel, Sr., White Bear Lake
Gabriel was a star for White Bear Lake last season, and he has stayed in good form this season. He has a 1.79 goals against average and a .923 save percentage.
Logan Blahnik, Sr., Monticello
Blahnik has a stellar 1.55 goals against average on a .932 save percentage.
Owen Nelson, Sr., Cretin-Derham Hall
Nelson had a great junior season, and his senior season is following in its footsteps with a 1.69 goals against average and a .925 save percentage in 20 games played.
Gavin Covrig, Sr., Totino-Grace
Corvig is having a great season for the Eagles. His .921 save percentage has aided Totino-Grace to an 11-6-1 record when he’s been in net. He has a 2.40 goals against average while facing 28.6 shots faced per game.
Michael ‘Fuzz’ Aafedt, Sr., Blake
Aafedt has four shutouts this season, and he has a .924 save percentage and a 2.49 goals against average.
Kyle Lappi, Sr., Century
Lappi’s five shutouts are toward the top of the leaderboard in the state. He has a .913 save percentage and a 2.30 goals against average for Century.
Owen Lunneborg, Jr., Shakopee
Lunneborg anchors Shakopee’s defense. The Sabers are 13-3-1 with him in net, and he has a 1.70 goals against average and .912 save percentage in 17 games.
Grayson Hanggi, Jr., Hill-Murray
Hanggi has a 13-2-1 record in goal for the Pioneers. He had a 1.53 goals against average and a .931 save percentage.
Wyatt Spindler, Jr., Edina
Spindler leads the Hornets in minutes played at goalie, and he’s impressed in those minutes. He’s got a 10-4 record with a 1.82 goals against average and a .921 save percentage.
Gavin Greniuk, Sr., Elk River/Zimmerman
Greniuk was an All Northwest Suburban Conference team member last season, and he’s having another top season. He has a .921 save percentage and a 2.61 goals against average on 33.65 shots on goal per game.
Carter Casey, Jr., Grand Rapids
Casey and the Thunderhawks hope to return to the state tournament in 2025. He has a .915 save percentage and a 2.68 goals against average. Some of his best performances have come in losses where he’s faced over 35 shots on goal.
Wyatt Jonassen, Jr., Rock Ridge
Rock Ridge has yet to lose in net. He is 13-0-2 with a .933 save percentage and a 1.75 goals against average, and he’s helped Rock Ridge to a strong season so far.
Sam Suja, So., Northern Lakes
Suja has seven shutouts this season, and he has an impressive .917 save percentage and a 2.20 goals against average. Suja saved 41-of-44 shots in a recent win against St. Cloud Cathedral.
Stats according to MNboyshockeyhub.com.
