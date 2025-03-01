Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament brackets, matchups, seeding (3/1/2025)
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey state tournament begins on Wednesday, March 5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
On Saturday, the MSHSL released the Class 1A and Class 2A brackets. The Class 1A quarterfinals begin on Wednesday, and the Class 2A quarterfinals are on Thursday, March 6. The semifinals for both classifications are on Friday, March 7. The championships are on Saturday, March 8.
High School on SI will live score updates and coverage of every game throughout the MSHSL boys hockey state tournament.
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals - March 5
No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 7 Mahtomedi - 11 a.m.
No. 3 Northfield vs. No. 6 Orono - 1 p.m.
No. 1 Hibbing/Chisholm/VCA vs. No. 8 Luverne - 6 p.m.
No. 4 East Grand Forks vs. No. 5 Northern Lakes - 8 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals - March 6
No. 2 Stillwater vs. No. 7 Andover - 11 a.m.
No. 3 St. Thomas Academy vs. No. 6 Shakopee - 1 p.m.
No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 8 Lakeville South - 6 p.m.
No. 4 Rogers vs. No. 5 Edina - 8 p.m.
How to watch
The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be broadcast on Channel 45TV. The consolation and third place games will be broadcast by NSPN.tv.
