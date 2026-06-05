Minnesota High School Softball 2026 State Championship Live Updates, Scores, Recaps - June 5
Follow the action throughout the final day of the MSHSL softball tournament
MINNEAPOLIS - The 2026 Minnesota high school softball season concludes with all four championships on Friday at Janes Cowles Stadium.
High School On SI will update this page with live updates of each game, final scored and recaps.
- Minnesota High School Softball 2026 State Tournament Semifinal Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - June 3
CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Forest Lake (28-2) vs. No. 3 Bloomington Jefferson (26-1)
CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Sartell (23-4) vs. No. 2 Byron (23-4)
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (26-0) vs. No. 6 Visitation (23-3)
CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 United South Central (25-4) vs. No. 6 West Lutheran (18-5)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917