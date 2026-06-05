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Minnesota High School Softball 2026 State Championship Live Updates, Scores, Recaps - June 5

Follow the action throughout the final day of the MSHSL softball tournament
Jack Butler|
Byron freshman Sydney Portner in the outfield for the Bears in the 2026 MSHSL Class 3A semifinals against Cretin-Derham Hall at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Byron freshman Sydney Portner in the outfield for the Bears in the 2026 MSHSL Class 3A semifinals against Cretin-Derham Hall at Caswell Park in Mankato. | Jack Butler

MINNEAPOLIS - The 2026 Minnesota high school softball season concludes with all four championships on Friday at Janes Cowles Stadium.

High School On SI will update this page with live updates of each game, final scored and recaps.

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Forest Lake (28-2) vs. No. 3 Bloomington Jefferson (26-1)

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Sartell (23-4) vs. No. 2 Byron (23-4)

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (26-0) vs. No. 6 Visitation (23-3)

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 United South Central (25-4) vs. No. 6 West Lutheran (18-5)

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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