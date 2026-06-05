Minnesota High School Softball 2026 State Championship Live Updates, Scores, Recaps - June 5

MINNEAPOLIS - The 2026 Minnesota high school softball season concludes with all four championships on Friday at Janes Cowles Stadium.

High School On SI will update this page with live updates of each game, final scored and recaps.

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Forest Lake (28-2) vs. No. 3 Bloomington Jefferson (26-1)

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Sartell (23-4) vs. No. 2 Byron (23-4)

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (26-0) vs. No. 6 Visitation (23-3)

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 United South Central (25-4) vs. No. 6 West Lutheran (18-5)

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