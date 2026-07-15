Gray Collegiate Academy's Aspen Boulware Voted 2026 South Carolina High School Softball Player of the Year

Gray Collegiate Academy senior Aspen Boulware has been voted High School On SI's South Carolina Softball Player of the Year after receiving 38.46 percent of the fan vote.

Boulware Claims the Top Spot

Boulware had a remarkable season for nationally-ranked GCA. She helped the War Eagles win the state championship and finish undefeated.

The senior and South Carolina commit batted .561 with 46 hits, 42 RBIs, 12 home runs, and 71 runs. As a result, Boulware was named Gatorade South Carolina Softball Player of the Year.

Reynolds Finishes Runner-Up

A.C. Flora's Pressli Reynolds finished second in the poll with 23.08 percent of votes. Reynolds led the Falcons to the Class 4A state championship series.

The sophomore hit .506 with 45 hits, 47 RBIs, 12 home runs, 14 doubles, and 43 runs. These stats led to Reynolds being named All-State, All-Region, and Region Position Player of the Year.

White Rounds Out Top Three

Rounding out the top three is South Florence's Page White with 15.38 percent of votes. White had a spectacular freshman season as she was named All-State and Region 5-4A All-Region.

At the plate, White batted .449 with 44 hits, 46 RBIs, 13 home runs, 10 doubles, 49 runs, and 33 stolen bases.

Three Players Tie for Fourth

Funny enough, three players tied for fourth place in the poll, as South Florence's Kynnedi Jenkins, West-Oak's Cassie Stoltzfus, and Loris' Jessie Cartrette each received 7.69 percent of votes.

Like White, Jenkins was another one of the best players for the Bruins and was also named Region 5-4A All-State. The junior went 21-6 with a 1.63 ERA and 206 strikeouts in 141.1 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, Stoltzfus had an impressive two-way showing for the Warriors. At the plate, the sophomore and recent Wofford commit hit .407 with 35 hits, 40 RBIs, 10 home runs, nine doubles, and 14 runs. In the circle, she went 16-4 with a 2.60 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 110.1 innings pitched.

Finally, Cartrette was named Region 5-3A All-State for the Lions. The junior and Erskine commit batted .528 with 57 hits, 50 RBIs, 15 doubles, five home runs, and 25 runs. Additionally, she went 11-2 in the circle with a 2.43 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80.2 innings pitched.

Six nominees who finished without a vote include Lee Academy's Jameson Collins, West Florence's Annie Eliason, North Central's Mackenzie Milton, Ridge Spring-Monetta's Adalynn Holsomback, St. James' Raegan Tibbits, and T.L. Hanna's Addison Sharp.