Minnesota High School Softball 2026 State Tournament Semifinal Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - June 3

The 2026 Minnesota high school softball state tournament continues with the semifinals on Wednesday at Caswell Park in Mankato.

High School On SI will have final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.

Class A Semifinals

No. 1 United South Central vs. No. 5 B O L D

No. 2 Red Lake Falls vs. No. 6 West Lutheran

Class AA Semifinals

No. 1 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial vs. No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral

No. 2 Jackson County Central vs. No. 6 Visitation

Class AAA Semifinals

No. 1 Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 5 St. Francis

No. 2 Byron vs. No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall

Class AAAA Semifinals

No. 1 Forest Lake vs. No. 4 Park

No. 2 Farmington vs. No. 3 Jefferson

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