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Minnesota High School Softball 2026 State Tournament Semifinal Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - June 3

Follow the action throughout the second day of the 2026 MSHSL softball tournament
Jack Butler|
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Minnesota high school softball state tournament continues with the semifinals on Wednesday at Caswell Park in Mankato.

High School On SI will have final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.

Class A Semifinals

No. 1 United South Central vs. No. 5 B O L D

No. 2 Red Lake Falls vs. No. 6 West Lutheran

Class AA Semifinals

No. 1 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial vs. No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral

No. 2 Jackson County Central vs. No. 6 Visitation

Class AAA Semifinals

No. 1 Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 5 St. Francis

No. 2 Byron vs. No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall

Class AAAA Semifinals

No. 1 Forest Lake vs. No. 4 Park

No. 2 Farmington vs. No. 3 Jefferson

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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