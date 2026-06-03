Minnesota High School Softball 2026 State Tournament Semifinal Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - June 3
The 2026 Minnesota high school softball state tournament continues with the semifinals on Wednesday at Caswell Park in Mankato.
High School On SI will have final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.
Class A Semifinals
No. 1 United South Central vs. No. 5 B O L D
No. 2 Red Lake Falls vs. No. 6 West Lutheran
Class AA Semifinals
No. 1 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial vs. No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral
No. 2 Jackson County Central vs. No. 6 Visitation
Class AAA Semifinals
No. 1 Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 5 St. Francis
No. 2 Byron vs. No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall
Class AAAA Semifinals
No. 1 Forest Lake vs. No. 4 Park
No. 2 Farmington vs. No. 3 Jefferson
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917