Minnesota High School Softball 2026 State Tournament Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - June 2

The 2026 Minnesota high school state softball tournament begins in Mankato on Tuesday. All four classifications will play four quarterfinals, and High School On SI will have final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

All games at 10 a.m.

No. 1 Forest Lake vs. No. 8 Brainerd

No. 4 Park vs. No. 5 Stillwater Area

No. 2 Farmington vs. No. 7 Champlin Park

No. 3 Bloomington Jefferson vs. No. 6 Edina

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

All games at 12:30 p.m.

No. 1 Sartell vs. No. 8 Orono

No. 4 Rock Ridge vs. No. 5 St. Francis

No. 2 Byron vs. No. 7 Simley

No. 3 Mankato East vs. No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

All games at 3 p.m.

No. 1 Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial vs. No. 8 Esko

No. 4 Rockford vs. No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral

No. 2 Jackson County Central vs. No. 7 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

No. 3 Caledonia vs. No. 6 Visitation

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

All games at 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 United South Central vs. No. 8 Sebeka

No. 4 Southland vs. No. 5 B O L D

No. 2 Red Lake Falls vs. No. 7 New York Mills

No. 3 Barnum vs. No. 6 West Lutheran