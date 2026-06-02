Minnesota High School Softball 2026 State Tournament Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - June 2
The 2026 Minnesota high school state softball tournament begins in Mankato on Tuesday. All four classifications will play four quarterfinals, and High School On SI will have final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
All games at 10 a.m.
No. 1 Forest Lake vs. No. 8 Brainerd
No. 4 Park vs. No. 5 Stillwater Area
No. 2 Farmington vs. No. 7 Champlin Park
No. 3 Bloomington Jefferson vs. No. 6 Edina
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
All games at 12:30 p.m.
No. 1 Sartell vs. No. 8 Orono
No. 4 Rock Ridge vs. No. 5 St. Francis
No. 2 Byron vs. No. 7 Simley
No. 3 Mankato East vs. No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
All games at 3 p.m.
No. 1 Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial vs. No. 8 Esko
No. 4 Rockford vs. No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral
No. 2 Jackson County Central vs. No. 7 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
No. 3 Caledonia vs. No. 6 Visitation
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
All games at 5:30 p.m.
No. 1 United South Central vs. No. 8 Sebeka
No. 4 Southland vs. No. 5 B O L D
No. 2 Red Lake Falls vs. No. 7 New York Mills
No. 3 Barnum vs. No. 6 West Lutheran
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917