Minnesota high school wrestling state tournament: Day 2 results, live updates (3/1/2025)
Get final results from the 2025 MSHSL individual wrestling state tournament semifinals and championship matches
The 2025 Minnesota high school wrestling individual state tournament end on Saturday, March 1 at the Xcel Energy Center.
High School on SI has final results and live updates throughout the day. Refresh the page for the latest update.
The boys semifinal session and girls quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m., and the championship session begins at 4 p.m. Not all matches will be begin at that time.
Minnesota high school wrestling state tournament: Day 2 results, live updates (3/1/2025)
CLASS 1A
107A
114A
121A
127A
133A
139A
145A
152A
160A
172A
189A
215A
285A
CLASS 2A
107AA
114AA
121AA
127AA
133AA
139AA
145AA
152AA
160AA
172AA
189AA
215AA
285AA
CLASS 3A
107AAA
114AAA
121AAA
127AAA
- Semifinal - Brett Swenson (Mounds View) 45-2 won by medical forfeit over Abram Anderson (Rosemount) 36-2 (M. For.)
133AAA
139AAA
145AAA
152AAA
160AAA
172AAA
189AAA
215AAA
285AAA
GIRLS
100 Girls
106 Girls
112 Girls
118 Girls
124 Girls
130 Girls
136 Girls
142 Girls
- Quarterfinal - Cassandra Gonzales (Apple Valley) 23-0 won by medical forfeit over Cashawn Brooks (Hastings) 28-7 (M. For.)
148 Girls
155 Girls
170 Girls
190 Girls
235 Girls
Recommended Articles
Published |Modified