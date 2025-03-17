Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball 2025 state tournament: Ranking the teams
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball state tournament begins on Tuesday, March 18 at Target Center and Williams Arena.
High School on SI has ranked the remaining teams by classification for the final title push.
CLASS 4A
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (27-1)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders still haven’t lost this season while at full strength. Speaking of haven’t lost, that was Tartan’s (27-1) status before Cretin-Derham Hall upended it with a 73-68 win at home in the Section 4-4A championship. C-DH erased a 42-29 halftime deficit.
Jojo Mitchell (17.1 ppg) led with 23 points to go with 21 for Tommy Ahneman (18.0 ppg). Those two, along with super sophomore Ty Schlagel (19.3 ppg), could lead this program to its fourth state title and first since 2018.
The Raiders haven’t played as tough of a schedule as some other top 4A programs, but they’ve still showed their mettle with nice wins over 2025 Class 3A state tournament teams Alexandria (26-3), DeLaSalle (23-5), Orono (22-7) and Totino-Grace (22-5). C-DH earned the No. 1 seed and will play Rochester John Marshall (25-4) in the quarterfinals.
2. Wayzata (25-4)
Ranking rationale: The Trojans’ overall resume puts them a notch behind Cretin-Derham Hall, but they’re arguably the hottest team in the state. They took two out of three games this season over the No. 1 team for most of the season, Hopkins (26-2).
The biggest win of them all came in a hostile environment in the Section 6-4A title game. Head coach Bryan Schnettler led his program to its fifth straight state tournament with a 76-72 road win.
The Trojans have played a brutally tough schedule this season. They took a few lumps early on in the absence of current Creighton Bluejay Jackson McAndrew, among other departing stars from last season’s state runner up team, but there was a ton of talent returning that quickly jelled. Guard Christian Wiggins is one of the new go-to guys.
He led all scorers with 31 points in the rubber match against Hopkins. Wiggins leads the team with 19.7 points per game, followed by 15.6 for guard Isaac Olmstead. Wayzata earned the No. 2 seed and will play Moorhead (22-7) in the quarterfinals.
3. Shakopee (23-5)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee is back at state for the first time in four years. The Sabers made it past conference foe Prior Lake (22-7) in the Section 2-4A championship, 62-57 at home. Head coach Jake Dammann had to be beaming at the stat sheet afterward.
Eli Schroeder’s 10 points led eight players who scored six or more. This team oriented squad may not have the star power of the two teams above them in the ranking, but they’re one to be reckoned with.
After an 0-2 start, Shakopee’s been red hot. Along with winning the South Suburban Conference, the Sabers own a win over defending state champ Minnetonka (19-9). Shakopee earned the No. 3 seed and will play Anoka (23-6) in the quarterfinals.
4. Apple Valley (23-6)
Ranking rationale: Last year was Eagan’s (17-12) turn to be the nice story out of Section 3-4A. This time, it’s Apple Valley’s. This time, the Eagles have shown they’re not exactly an underdog story like Eagan. Their win percentage is up to nearly 80% after winning 62-54 at home against Eagan in the section title game to punch their ticket to state for the first time in seven years.
A balanced attack from Apple Valley was led by 16 points from Marcus Horton Jr. to go with 15 for Camare Young and 14 for Trey Parker.
Apple Valley didn’t play a demanding non-conference schedule, but it performed well this season against a deep, balanced conference in the South Suburban. The Eagles earned the No. 5 seed and will play Maple Grove (21-8) in the quarterfinals.
5. Maple Grove (21-8)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove is dancing for the first time since 2021. The Crimson got there by virtue of a 90-81 win at Champlin Park (23-5) in the Section 5-4A championship. This was Maple Grove’s seventh straight win and eighth in nine games.
Three in that span came over Power 25 foes. Champlin Park was at No. 11. Keegan Harney’s 29 points led all scorers. Baboucarr Ann chipped in 24. Harney averages 20.7 points per game and Ann 15.5.
Maple Grove paid the price early on for a difficult non-conference schedule, starting 5-6 with three double-digit losses (albeit all to ranked foes). It found its footing in conference play and is primed for a dark horse run at the program’s first ever state title. Maple Grove earned the No. 4 seed and will play Apple Valley (23-6) in the quarterfinals.
6. Anoka (23-6)
Ranking rationale: There are several teams in Class 4A breaking a multi-year state tournament drought, but none longer than Anoka. The Tornadoes are spinning their way to state for the first time since 1993 after winning 57-45 at home against Centennial (15-14) in the Section 7-4A championship game.
Anoka admittedly had a relative cake walk to state, but that doesn’t diminish the awesome season it’s having. Peyton Podany has been a star, averaging 20 points per game along with 14.7 for Trey Borchers and 12.1 for Dre Ellis.
The Tornadoes finished with just one loss this season to a team that finished unranked in the Power 25. Head coach Jesse Jefferson led his team to solid wins over teams like Rochester John Marshall (24-4), Eagan (17-12) and Moorhead (22-7). Anoka earned the No. 6 seed and will play Shakopee (23-5) in the quarterfinals.
7. Moorhead (22-7)
Ranking rationale: The Spuds are going dancing for just the second time in the last 13 years. Moorhead eeked out a 59-58 neutral floor win in the Section 8-4A title game vs. St. Michael-Albertville (18-10). The Spuds overcame a 30-22 halftime deficit thanks to 19 points on the night from David Mack, 14 from Brian Zarazua and 10 for Jett Feeney.
Head coach Matt Eliingson has done a nice job with this team after a 4-3 start to the season with two losses coming to North Dakota squads. While unlikely, the Moorhead athletic department has the chance to pull off a rare state championship double dip after its boys hockey team won the Class 2A title. Moorhead earned the No. 7 seed and will play Wayzata (25-4) in the quarterfinals.
8. Rochester John Marshall (25-4)
Ranking rationale: The Rockets are far from a slouch despite slotting in as the last of eight teams in 4A. They defeated Lakeville North (18-11), winner of eight section titles since 2012, in the Section 1-4A title game, 68-66. Rochester John Marshall looked poised to make the state tournament for the first time since 2003 with ease, leading by as much as 20 and by 18 at halftime. North had a chance to tie or win in the closing seconds, but RJM got the stop.
The Rockets have a lofty record but are relatively unproven. They played a schedule of primarily Class 3A teams in the Big 9 Conference. RJM ended the season without a win over a team that finished in the Power 25.
It did sweep a pair of games against a team that’s spent time in the ranking, Farmington (15-13). One of those two wins over the Tigers was an impressive 66-42 result in the section semifinals. Eli Ladu (17.5 ppg) and Brayson Sawyer (15.7 ppg) are players to watch. RJM earned the No. 8 seed and will play Cretin-Derham Hall (27-1) in the quarterfinals.
CLASS 3A
1. Mankato East (27-1)
Ranking rationale: While there are several teams who could foreseeably take home the Class 3A crown, Mankato East has established itself as the favorite. The Cougars have still yet to lose to 3A competition with their one blemish coming in a respectable 12-point loss to the No. 1 team in 4A for most of the season, Hopkins (26-2).
East cruised through the Big 9 Conference and also made mincemeat of its competition in Section 2-3A. The Cougars punched their ticket to state for the fourth straight time after a 75-48 neutral site win in the section finals against Marshall (20-9). East is hungry for a state title after returning most of its production from last season’s state runner up.
Head coach Joseph Madson leads a balanced roster with several guys who can hurt you. Brogan Madson is the tip of the spear averaging north of 20 points per game. The Cougars earned the No. 1 seed and will face St. Paul Harding (18-10) in the quarterfinals.
2. Alexandria (26-3)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria’s only loss this season to Class 3A competition came by four points on neutral floor to Mankato East (27-1). The Cardinals are hopeful to get a chance at revenge. They own a win over fellow 3A state qualifier Orono (22-7), as well as 4A qualifiers Maple Grove (21-8) and Moorhead (22-7). Mason Witt’s 35 points led all scorers in a 94-72 win in the Section 8-3A title game against Fergus Falls (21-8).
Witt with cousin Talan Witt and Chase Thompson make a terrific trio. This is the Cardinal’s third straight state tournament appearance. While I have Alexandria pegged as the second best team in the class, it earned the No. 3 seed and will face Byron (26-3) in the quarterfinals.
3. Totino-Grace (22-5)
Ranking rationale: It seems sacrilege to have Totino-Grace this low considering the Eagles are back-to-back-to-back defending state champs. They are having another incredible season and are also undefeated against Class 3A competition. T-G has played a ton of 4A squads and remarkably hasn’t run into any of the 3A state tournament teams yet.
The Eagles punched their ticket to state thanks to a 78-52 neutral site win over Monticello (24-5) in the Section 5-3A finals. After sleepwalking to a 24-all game at halftime, T-G hit the jets in the second half to bury the Magic. Chace Watley (21.5 ppg) led with 23 points to go with 17 for Dothan Ijadimbola (12.6 ppg) and 16 for Malachi Hill (13.5 ppg).
Those three have been huge all season. It will be interesting to see how this battle-tested crew does against some familiar faces from last year’s tourney. T-G earned the No. 2 seed and will face Duluth Denfeld (20-9) in the quarterfinals.
4. Orono (22-7)
Ranking rationale: The Spartans were not inept in close games throughout the season. A four-point victory against Wayzata (25-4) to open the season is the team’s crowning achievement. However, the Spartans lost their fair share of tight ones. Two of them were to Benilde-St. Margaret’s (26-3), which tilted the Metro West Conference title in the Red Knights’ favor.
That had to make Orono’s 76-55 drubbing at B-SM all the more sweeter in the Section 6-3A title game. The usual stars for head coach Barry Wohler’s team shined. Nolan Groves poured in 34 points while Brady Wooley put up 13 points and 14 boards.
There’s no better scoring duo in the state with Groves posting 34.1 points per night and Wooley 18.5.
Those two seniors have led the Spartans to three straight titles. This could be the first time they get the program to the state title game. Orono earned the No. 4 seed and will face DeLaSalle (23-5) in the quarterfinals.
5. DeLaSalle (23-5)
Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle qualified for its 14th – yes, 14th – straight state tournament after prevailing 74-65 at home against St. Paul Johnson (20-7) in the Section 4-3A title game. Five Islanders hit double-digit scoring led by 14 for Dorian Pruitt. Pruitt (15.0 ppg), Jaeden Udean (17.7 ppg) and Kamar Thomas (14.9 ppg) are all capable of leading on a given night.
DLS did not lose to a non-Power 25 team all season. It played a tough schedule, though it did not encounter any of its fellow 3A state tournament teams. Marquee wins include over defending 4A champion Minnetonka (19-9) and recent 4A power Park Center (16-11).
Three losses came to three of the top 4A teams: Cretin-Derham Hall (27-1), Hopkins (26-2) and Wayzata (25-4). DLS earned the No. 5 seed and will face Orono (22-7) in the quarterfinals.
6. Byron (26-3)
Ranking rationale: The Bears are going to state for the third time in school history, all of which have come since 2013. They advanced with a 65-56 win vs. Stewartville (23-6). Sweeping the Tigers in three meetings this season is one of the crowning achievements for Byron, which doesn’t have a ton of other high-quality wins. Byron has outgrown in enrollment over most of its peers in the Hiawatha Valley League, which has a lot of Class 2A teams.
One of the Bears’ best performances came in defeat, a 49-46 loss at home to Benilde-St. Margaret’s (26-3). The team is led by a pair of talented 6-foot-5 senior athletes who average 15-plus points per game in Will Brian and Max Dearborn. Byron earned the No. 6 seed and will face Alexandria (26-3) in the quarterfinals.
7. St. Paul Harding (18-10)
Ranking rationale: It’s time to party in the capital city. St. Paul is represented at the boys state basketball tournament for the first time in a decade. It’s also St. Paul Harding’s first appearance at state after winning 66-65 at St. Thomas Academy (19-10).
Salman Hussein dropped 23 points to lead the Knights, who had to erase a late Cadets lead. The team is led in scoring on the season by senior guard Ai’john Douglas (17.1 ppg), who had 19 on the night.
Harding does not own a win over a Power 25 team in two tries. It pushed Tartan (27-1) in a 72-66 loss in Oakdale and dropped at Maple Grove (21-8) by 22. The Knights’ best win, based on the statewide QRF, was against No. 46 St. Thomas Academy. Harding is tied for 78th. I have a little more faith in the Knights than the seeding committee, which has them as the No. 8 seed set to face Mankato East (27-1).
8. Duluth Denfeld (20-9)
Ranking rationale: Duluth Denfeld made it to state for the first time in 21 years, and just the fourth time in program history, after rolling 75-52 on neutral floor (albeit at Duluth East) against Hibbing (19-10). The Hunters are No. 69 in the statewide QRF. They’ve pulled off a remarkable turnaround after a 4-7 start to the season.
Denfeld did not face a Power 25 team all season. Its best win was over QRF No. 84 Hibbing. Marnaries Ferguson is a player to watch for the Hunters. The senior guard averages 23.5 points per game. The Hunters earned the No. 7 seed and will face Totino-Grace (22-5) in the quarterfinals.
CLASS 2A
1. Albany (29-0)
Ranking rationale: Albany is looking to become the first boys basketball team in any MSHSL class to go undefeated since 2012. The Huskies are steamrolling everyone on their schedule with the latest data point being an 82-42 drubbing of Spectrum (22-8) in the Section 6-2A championship.
While Albany did not face a Power 25 this season, it feasted against its fellow 2A state tournament teams in the regular season. The Huskies beat visiting Minnehaha Academy (19-9) 62-44 back on Jan. 3 and swept Granite Ridge Conference foe Pequot Lakes (23-7). One of the wins over Pequot Lakes came by 36 on the road.
A veteran squad is led by a pair of college-bound athletes in guard Zeke Austin and forward Sam Hondl, who each post about 20 points per night. The Huskies have been ranked No. 1 in 2A all season and have been in the Power 25 for much of the year, peaking at No. 17 in the final edition. They earned the No. 1 seed and will face Pelican Rapids (24-6) in the quarterfinals.
2. Waseca (30-0)
Ranking rationale: Waseca picked the wrong year to try to pull off an incredible undefeated season. The perfect Bluejays don’t even get the top seed in the bracket as the more battle-tested Albany Huskies get that honor.
It’s still been an incredible run for Waseca, which beat Belle Plaine (20-10) 76-66 in the Section 2-2A championship. The Bluejays are led by a pair of talented brothers, Damarius and Deron, who can light up the scoreboard. Waseca’s regular season schedule did not stray far from southern Minnesota and did not feature any of the other seven state tournament teams. The Bluejays will face Pequot Lakes (23-7) in the quarterfinals.
3. Caledonia (28-2)
Ranking rationale: If Caledonia and Waseca were to meet, I might pick Caledonia to win. However, the tiebreaker goes to the undefeated team. The Warriors are still a dangerous team who hail from a school with winning in its DNA.
Caledonia punched its ticket to the dance with a 63-42 beatdown of defending section champion and state runner up Lake City (19-10) in the Section 1-2A championship.
Caledonia is a deep team led by Mason King (18.1 ppg), Reid Klug (15.9 ppg) and Garrett Konz (15.8 ppg). Konz and Klug at 6-foot-6 each provide good size inside. While the Warriors haven’t faced a fellow Class 2A state tournament team, they’re undefeated against 2A competition with their only losses coming in competitive games to Onalaska, Wisconsin, and to 3A power Stewartville (23-6).
I’m a little higher on Caledonia than the seeding committee, which pegged it as the No. 4 seed set to take on Minnehaha Academy (19-9) in the quarterfinals.
4. Breck (19-10)
Ranking rationale: Breck certainly is deserving of the No. 3 seed as the MSHSL granted it. The Mustangs’ record is not indicative of their talent and potential.
They scheduled incredibly tough this season following their run to the 2023-24 state title. They lost a ton of close games to big schools: By four to 4A Sauk Rapids-Rice (21-6), by five to 4A state tournament team Apple Valley (23-6), by one to 4A Edina (9-19), by two to 3A No. 1 Mankato East (27-1).
The Mustangs could never quite pull off the big upset over a Power 25 team, but they’re at more of an advantage now that the competition has been reduced to only 2A foes, of which they’re 13-0 against.
Breck swept fellow state tournament team Minnehaha Academy (19-9) en route to another Independent Metro Athletic Conference crown. The Mustangs rolled Minneapolis North (18-10) 92-63 in the Section 5-2A championship.
Miles Newton is a 6-foot-5 senior guard who’s a player to watch averaging 20 points a night. Breck will face Montevideo (25-4) in the quarterfinals.
5. Minnehaha Academy (19-9)
Ranking rationale: Minnehaha Academy is no stranger to the state tournament, making its ninth straight appearance. The Redhawks haven’t had their most talented squad in recent memory, but they still breezed to a Section 4-2A title with a 68-54 win over St. Croix Lutheran (25-4) in the finals. Senior 6-foot-5 forward George Norsman averages over 20 points per night to lead the team on the season.
Minnehaha Academy played a difficult schedule with most of its losses coming to either Breck (19-10) or Class 3A or 4A competition. The Redhawks earned the No. 4 seed and will take on Caledonia (28-2) in the quarterfinals.
6. Montevideo (25-4)
Ranking rationale: While it has a lofty record, Montevideo will have to prove itself at state after playing a weaker schedule than most of the other seven teams. The Thunderhawks punched their ticket to state for the first time since 2009 with a 62-61 win over Jackson County Central (24-5) in the Section 3-2A championship.
On the season, Montevideo is led by sophomore guard Griffin Epema and senior guard Gannon Reidinger, who each average 15-plus points per game. The Thunderhawks have responded well from back-to-back losses late in February with five straight wins.
The win over JCC was their best victory of the season based on QRF (JCC is No. 58 statewide) and avenged a regular season loss. Montevideo earned the No. 6 seed and will face Breck (19-10) in the quarterfinals.
7. Pequot Lakes (23-7)
Ranking rationale: Pequot Lakes is likely glad it earned the No. 7 seed and will not have to face conference foe and top-seeded Albany (29-0) in the quarterfinals. Albany swept the regular season series and won by 36 on Pequot Lakes’ home floor. However, the Patriots own the distinction of pushing Albany more than anyone else has in a five-point loss at Albany.
Pequot Lakes earned its way to state for the fourth straight season thanks to a 59-50 win over Esko (22-8) in the Section 7-2A championship. The Patriots feature senior big man Harrison Kennen, who scored a game-high 21 points to pick up a revenge win against Esko, who won in the regular season. Aside from Albany and Esko, Pequot Lakes has just one other loss to a 2A team, an overtime defeat against Mora (26-2). The Patriots will face Waseca (30-0) in the quarterfinals.
8. Pelican Rapids (24-6)
Ranking rationale: After breaking a 15-year state tournament drought last year, the Vikings are back again in 2025. They earned their way via a 59-56 win over Barnesville (22-7) in the Section 8-2A championship. Pelican Rapids has a nice record but has played a lot of Class 1A foes, as well as no fellow 2A state tournament teams.
The Vikings have done well to make it to this point given a variety of injuries that have plagued their roster throughout the season. Junior guard Miguel Torres led Pelican Rapids with 20 points against Barnesville to go with 14 for junior forward Jack Welch.
The road might be tough to make a state tourney run this season, but with those two back in the fold, next season’s team could really be special. Pelican Rapids drew the No. 8 seed and will face Albany (29-0) in the quarterfinals.
CLASS 1A
1. Cherry (29-1)
Ranking rationale: Cherry was tantalizingly close to being the third MSHSL boys basketball team to try to go undefeated this season for the first time since 2012. A 78-77 loss on Feb. 14 to Red Lake County (29-2) is the only blemish.
That broke a 44-game win streak. Since then, the Tigers haven’t let anyone get closer than 19 points. That was the margin in which they beat Deer River (27-3) in the Section 7-1A championship to punch their ticket to state for the fourth straight year.
Cherry has been led in recent years by the uber-talented Asuma family. Currently, it’s 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Isaiah and 6-foot-2 junior wing Noah keeping up the family tradition. Senior 6-foot-3 guard Noah Sundquist can also fill it up. Cherry drew the No. 1 seed and will face BOLD (20-10) in the quarterfinals.
2. Dawson-Boyd (27-3)
Ranking rationale: The drought is over. For the first time since 1991, Dawson-Boyd is state tournament bound. The Blackjacks pulled it off with a 59-52 win against Hills-Beaver Creek (26-3) in the Section 3-1A championship.
It wasn’t easy, as they had to erase a 13-point first half deficit. Brayson Boike at 6-foot-8 is a menace at the small school level averaging over 20 points per game. So is Drew Hjelmeland at 6-foot-7 posting over 15 a night, along with 6-foot junior guard Gunner Liebl.
D-B’s only loss to a Class 1A foe was to top-seeded Cherry by six on a neutral floor. The Blackjacks are eager for a rematch, which could come in the title game. A big win for D-B came over fellow state tournament team Nevis (26-4). D-B earned the No. 2 seed and will face Heritage Christian Academy (24-5) in the quarterfinals.
3. Red Lake County (29-2)
Ranking rationale: Red Lake County has the confidence it can beat anyone. The Rebels own the best win of any team in the field, a 78-77 neutral site win over top-seed and then-undefeated Cherry (29-1) just a bit over a month ago. Luke Peterson converted an and-one opportunity with 8.4 seconds on the clock to win it for the Rebels.
Their only losses on the season came by two points to Ada-Borup West (24-6) and by 10 to Kittson County Central (22-8). RLC got revenge over KCC in the Section 8-1A championship with a 68-40 drubbing. The Rebels won the second half 43-12 and were led on the day by 20 points from Connor Duden and 18 from Ethan Majeres.
The win against Cherry is RLC’s only matchup against a fellow state tournament team. The Rebels drew the No. 3 seed and will face Goodhue (22-8) in the quarterfinals.
4. Nevis (26-4)
Ranking rationale: Nevis never made the state tournament until 2015. Since then, the Tigers have won six section titles and each of the last five. Nevis was unchallenged in this year’s Section 5-1A title game, rolling Upsala (23-7), 80-38. Senior Alex Lester led all scorers with 27 points to go with 20 from senior Caleb Norton.
The Tigers have a phenomenal resume. Three of their losses came by a combined seven points, including by one to Class 2A state tournament team Pequot Lakes (23-7) and by five to fellow 1A state team Dawson-Boyd (27-3). A notable win came by 23 over a solid 2A school in Norwood Young America (16-12).
Another was a 63-57 neutral floor win over Henning (27-3), which proved to be huge for seeding purposes. Nevis drew the No. 4 seed and will face Henning (27-3) in the quarterfinals.
5. Henning (27-3)
Ranking rationale: Henning was the 2019 Class 1A state champion. The Hornets qualified for state the next year but could not defend their title due to COVID-19 canceling the 2020 tournament. Henning has finally made it back. It erased a three-point halftime deficit to roll 72-51 vs. West Central Area (21-9) in the Section 6-1A championship. Logan Kostelecky, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, led all scorers with 29 points to go with 21 for 6-foot-3 junior guard Kale MIsegades.
Henning’s only loss to a Class 1A squad all season was a six-point battle on neutral floor against Nevis. The Hornets own multiple wins over 2A teams, as well as 3A Worthington (5-21). Henning earned the No. 5 seed and will face Nevis (26-4) in the quarterfinals.
6. Heritage Christian Academy (24-5)
Ranking rationale: This Maple Grove-based school was established in 1981. It’s started to find its stride in athletics in recent years, including in boys basketball where the Eagles have qualified for the state tournament for the third time since 2018 and second in a row.
Heritage Christian Academy prevailed 93-72 vs. Liberty Classical Academy in the Section 4-1A championship. Senior guard Joshua Sokeye led all scorers with 24 points to go with 20 from senior forward Abu Tarawallie.
HCA is 0-1 against 1A state tournament teams with a 15-point loss to Nevis. However, the Eagles own nice wins like against a Class 2A section finalist Spectrum (22-8) and 3A Minneapolis Camden (8-19). HCA earned the No. 7 seed and will face Dawson-Boyd (27-3) in the quarterfinals.
7. Goodhue (22-8)
Ranking rationale: Goodhue is a battle-tested team playing in the Hiawatha Valley League which features solid Class 2A and 3A teams. Against 1A competition, the Wildcats are 14-0. All fourteen of those wins were rout except for an 84-79 win against Rushford-Peterson (24-5) in the Section 1-1A championship. Goodhue gave 3A state tournament team Byron (26-3) two tough tests this season, playing the Bears within single digits both times.
This is the second straight state tournament appearance for a program with a bright future. Goodhue’s led in scoring by freshman guard Alex Loos, who puts up nearly 20 points per night. Junior guard Luke Roschen can also fill it up, averaging more than 15 a night. He dropped 40 in the section championship. The Wildcats drew the No. 6 seed and will face Red Lake County (29-2) in the quarterfinals.
8. BOLD (20-10)
Ranking rationale: Last week, BOLD, which consists of Bird Island, Olivia, Lake Lillian and Danube, was happy to make its first boys basketball section title game. The No. 2 seed Warriors got there in epic fashion, beating Cedar Mountain (25-4) in overtime in the semifinals.
The historic run wasn’t over. BOLD knocked off Madelia (23-7) in the championship in a laugher, 76-49. Jack Gross led the Warriors with 24 points to go with 19 from Owen Baumgartner.
Head coach Dan Gross has done a great job leading his team to this point after starting the season 2-3 with each loss by 20-plus. BOLD has played a relatively tough schedule with seven of its losses coming to Class 2A foes.
The Warriors have not played any of the other seven 1A state tourney teams. They drew the No. 8 seed and will face Cherry (29-1) in the quarterfinals.
