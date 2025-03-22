High School

Live score updates: Albany vs. Waseca in Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament Class 2A final

Get real-time score and game updates from the 2025 MSHSL boys basketball Class 2A championship

Jack Butler

Albany boys basketball junior Braeden Justin plays defense during the 2025 Minnesota state tournament semifinal against Caledonia on March 21, 2025 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Huskies won 59-54.
Albany boys basketball junior Braeden Justin plays defense during the 2025 Minnesota state tournament semifinal against Caledonia on March 21, 2025 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Huskies won 59-54. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 1 Albany Huskies (31-0) play the No. 2 Waseca Bluejays (32-0) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball state tournament Class 2A championship on Saturday at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

This page will be updated with information throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Updates will be placed here when the game begins.

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

