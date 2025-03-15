Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament: Championship scores, recaps, live updates (3/15/2025)
A roundup of all the championship action from the MSHSL girls basketball state tournament
MINNEAPOLIS -- The final day of the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament is here, and four champions will take home the title. All four championship games are at Williams Arena.
High School on SI has scores, recaps and live updates throughout the second day of action.
The following article will be updated with scores and recaps of each game throughout the day. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament: Championship scores, recaps, live updates (3/15/2025)
CLASS 1A
No. 4 West Central Area vs. No. 7 MACCRAY - 12 p.m.
CLASS 2A
No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 2 Crosby-Ironton - 6 p.m.
Live updates link will be here.
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 3 Marshall
Live updates link will be here.
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Maple Grove vs. No. 3 Hopkins - 8 p.m.
Live updates link will be here.
- Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 3 scores, recap, live updates (3/14/2025)
- Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 2 scores, recaps, live updates (3/13/2025)
- Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 1 scores, recaps, live updates (3/12/2025)
Recommended Articles
Published