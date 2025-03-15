High School

Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament: Championship scores, recaps, live updates (3/15/2025)

A roundup of all the championship action from the MSHSL girls basketball state tournament

Jack Butler

Maddyn Greenway for Providence Academy
Maddyn Greenway for Providence Academy / Jeff Lawler

MINNEAPOLIS -- The final day of the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament is here, and four champions will take home the title. All four championship games are at Williams Arena.

High School on SI has scores, recaps and live updates throughout the second day of action.

The following article will be updated with scores and recaps of each game throughout the day. Refresh the page for the latest update.

CLASS 1A

No. 4 West Central Area vs. No. 7 MACCRAY - 12 p.m.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 2 Crosby-Ironton - 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 3 Marshall

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Maple Grove vs. No. 3 Hopkins - 8 p.m.

JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

