Minnetonka vs Maple Grove: Live score updates of top Minnesota high school football matchup - Oct. 15, 2025
The top two teams in Minnesota high school football face off
The No. 2 Minnetonka Skippers (6-1) play the No. 1 Maple Grove Crimson (7-0) on Wednesday at Maple Grove High School in the final game of the regular season. The Crimson defeated the Skippers 28-21 in the Class 6A Prep Bowl last season.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT
Players to Watch
Minnetonka
- Caleb Francois, Sr., RB - 3-star prospect committed to Iowa State
- Myles Augustyn, Jr., LB - Team leader in total tackles (65)
- Quinton Restrepo, Sr., RB - Averaging 6.4 yards per carry
Maple Grove
- Brayden Dozier, Sr., DB - 3-star committed to North Dakota State
- Kaden Harney, Sr., QB - Committed to South Dakota State
- James Engle, Sr., RB - Averaging 8.9 yards per carry (MSU Mankato commit)
- Ryder Skanson, Sr., LB - Team leader in total tackles (63) (Air Force commit)
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tall us who you think will win the game.
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.
