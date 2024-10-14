High School

Rochester Mayo's Davian Perales voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week

Perales wins for the week of September 30 - October 6

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Rochester Mayo's Davian Perales is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

Full poll results and nominees.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Davian Perales, Rochester Mayo

Perales played a big role in both of Rochester Mayo’s wins last week. The junior scored two goals against Albert Lea and added another against Owatonna to keep the Spartans undefeated on the year.

Published
Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

