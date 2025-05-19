Top 25 Minnesota high school baseball rankings (5/19/2025)
The 2025 Minnesota high school baseball season continues, and High School on SI has top 25 rankings every week.
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta breaks into the top 25 as it remains undefeated so far this season.
Top 25 Minnesota high school baseball rankings
1. Blaine (15-2)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: May 20 vs. No. 13 Stillwater (12-6), May 21 vs. Duluth East (3-14), May 22 at St. Francis (11-6)
Ranking rationale: The Bengals picked up one of their biggest wins of the season to help jump back into the No. 1 spot, taking an 8-3 game vs. previous No. 7 Andover (14-3). The matchup had huge Northwest Suburban Conference title ramifications. It also halted the Huskies’ seven-game win streak. Carter Amelse went 3-for-4 and Myles Clark went 2-for-4 with a home run. Carson Timm allowed one run in four innings to pick up the win.
Blaine clinched the solo conference title in the final conference game of the season in a 15-1 rout of Osseo (3-14) in seven innings. Sam Puder, Derek Scholmann, Carson Timm and Carter Amelse each had two hits as the team collected 16. Matt Smith allowed one run and struck out six in five innings.
2. Mounds View (14-4)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: May 19 vs. No. 16 Woodbury (11-8), May 21 vs No. 11 White Bear Lake (12-6) at Target Field
Ranking rationale: The Mustangs’ win streak grew to six after an 8-3 win vs. Forest Lake (9-8), a 9-5 win vs. East Ridge (9-9) and a 13-1 win at Roseville (2-17).
Isaac Beseman hit a two-run homer and had three RBI against the Rangers. Peter Adie went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI against the Raptors. R.J. Madison was a triple shy of the cycle and had two RBI against the Raiders. Beseman had two hits in that game, including a triple. Sam Moen had three hits. The win streak came to a close with a 5-0 neutral site loss against Maple Grove (9-10), a preseason Power 25 that’s finding its stride late in the season.
3. Cretin-Derham Hall (15-3)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: May 19 vs. No. 13 Stillwater (12-6), May 20 vs. St. Thomas Academy (8-10) at University of Minnesota
Ranking rationale: The Raiders regrouped after a tough stretch a couple weeks ago. Last week, they won 10-3 vs. Roseville (2-17), 5-1 vs. No. 13 Woodbury (11-8) and 13-7 at previous No. 8 White Bear Lake (12-6). Davon Castro and Jack Drieman each homered against Roseville. Blake Bullis held Woodbury to four hits and struck out seven in six innings. Zander Coy had three hits, including a grand slam, against the Bears. Cretin-Derham Hall came back from a 6-1 deficit and scored nine runs in the final two innings.
The Raiders have a great resume with two of their losses coming to No. 2 Mounds View (14-4) by a combined four runs and the other coming to two-time reigning Class 4A champion East Ridge (9-9) by a run. The win over White Bear Lake last week was their fifth against a ranked foe.
4. Shakopee (16-3)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: May 20 vs. Waconia (5-10)
Ranking rationale: Despite a late loss to its closest competitor in the standings, Shakopee is still the South Suburban Conference champion. The Sabers got it done with a 15-3 record, finishing one game ahead of current No. 6 Farmington (15-5). Farmington salvaged a season split with Shakopee when it won 8-6 last week. That snapped a six-game win streak.
The Sabers both scored and allowed season high run totals in a 17-12 win at Eagan (9-10). Shakopee outhit Eagan 14-12. Nick Johnson led with three hits while Kaden Olson, Carson Schroeder and Kyser Boran each added two. Shakopee also picked up a 6-1 win vs. previous No. 18 Lakeville South (10-9).
5. Andover (14-3)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: May 19 vs. No. 18 Mankato East (14-3), May 21 vs. Rosemount (9-10)
Ranking rationale: Andover’s seven-game win streak was snapped with an 8-3 loss at Blaine (15-2), which jumped back to No. 1 this week. The Huskies bounced back a couple days later with a 6-2 win at St. Louis Park (4-14). Jaxon Knutson led with three hits in the win over the Orioles. A Saturday matinee games at West Fargo Horace, North Dakota (20-6-1), and Moorhead (6-8) were canceled.
6. Farmington (15-5)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: The Tigers enter the postseason on a four-game win streak. They rise this week in the Power 25 due to a couple huge wins: 9-3 vs. previous No. 11 Prior Lake (13-6) and 8-6 at previous No. 3 Shakopee (16-3). In between was a 6-2 win at Eagan (9-10), which has spent time in the ranking, as well.
Against Prior Lake, Brody Rasmussen knocked in five runs. Ethan Hagman starred on the mound vs. Eagan with just two hits and two runs allowed over five innings. Against the Sabers, who entered on a six-game win streak, Brandon Lund homered.
7. Wayzata (13-5)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: May 19 vs. No. 12 Minnetonka (11-5), May 22 vs. No. 8 St. Michael-Albertville (13-4) at Delano
Ranking rationale: Wayzata is a run away from being on a 10-game win streak. The Trojans have outscored opponents 94-23 in that span. Last week, they rolled 13-7 at a surging Maple Grove (9-10) squad. 13-1 in five innings at current No. 21 Edina (10-7) and 3-0 at previous No. 19 Rogers (9-8).
Against the Crimson, Sam Mohs, Matthew Berkland, Adam Deselich, Kieran Leatherman and Cruz Sturm each had two hits. Leatherman did it again against the Hornets, while Noah Filer allowed four hits and struck out four in a complete game.
Against the Royals, who hadn’t been shut out all season, three pitchers combined to hold them to three hits. Grady Hague threw five shutout innings. Leatherman had another two-hit day.
The Trojans get the nod for the seventh spot over St. Michael-Albertville due to a head-to-head win. They meet again this week.
8. St. Michael-Albertville (13-4)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: May 20 vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice (7-10), May 21 vs. No. 7 Wayzata (13-5) in Delano, May 23 vs. Buffalo (9-7)
Ranking rationale: The Knights thrived last week against teams from Stearns County. They won 4-2 at St. Cloud (7-12), a Class 4A state tournament team from a year ago, and 10-1 vs. previous No. 21 Sartell (13-4). The wins alternated with a 5-2 loss vs. Maple Grove (9-10) and 8-7 loss at Hopkins (8-8).
C.J. Splettstoesser led with two doubles and Ryley Wuebkers allowed one hit and struck out nine in five innings against St. Cloud. Against Sartell, Tyler Haring homered while Grady Johnson and Ashton Crank each had three hits. Wesley Byer pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.
9. Totino-Grace (12-5)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: May 19 at No. 20 St. Anthony Village (16-1), May 21 at No. 17 Chaska (11-6), May 22 vs. Becker (8-10)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace lost to its first unranked opponent of the season when it fell 3-2 at Spring Lake Park (11-7), a team that debuts this week in the Power 25 at No. 23. The Eagles perhaps had a little rust in their first game in 10 days.
They led 2-0 after four innings before the Panthers tied it in the fifth and walked it off in the seventh. The loss was no fault of Tommy Heitfort, who allowed just two runs on two hits in five innings.
Totino-Grace came out on the right side of a pitchers’ duel the next time out, winning 1-0 vs. Elk River (6-9). Jack Goldsberry threw a complete game three-hitter. A Tyler Hand sacrifice fly scored the lone run in the fifth.
The Eagles lost their third of four games 5-3 at Monticello (11-5), which debuts this week in the Power 25 at No. 24. The Eagles have some great wins this season over current No. 5 Andover (14-3) and No. 1 Blaine (15-2), but have struggled at times to find offense.
10. Prior Lake (13-6)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: May 20 at No. 12 Minnetonka (11-5)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers opened last week with a 9-3 loss at Farmington (15-5), which is red hot and up six spots to No. 6 this week. They got back on track with an 8-2 win at Rosemount (9-10) and 10-0 win in five innings vs. previous No. 18 Lakeville South (10-9). Nikhil Kandi and Cole Brinkman each had two hits against Rosemount.
Dylan Kulper pitched five innings of two-hit baseball. Against South, Tyler Carlson and Gavin Brening went yard while Ryan Block led with three hits. Benjamin Snider pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts.
11. White Bear Lake (12-6)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: May 19 at Irondale (5-13), May 21 vs. No. 2 Mounds View (14-4) at Target Field
Ranking rationale: White Bear Lake’s four-game win streak was snapped in a 5-4 loss vs. current No. 13 Stillwater (12-6). That was the Bears’ third one-run loss. It was no fault of Tyler Allshouse, who had three hits. They temporarily got back on track with an 8-4 win at Park of Cottage Grove (3-16).
Allshouse had another multi-hit day in that one, recording two along with Owen Farrington and Isaiah Weber. WBL doubled its loss total in one week after falling 13-7 vs. current No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (15-3) and 8-7 at Centennial (9-9). Centennial was in Power 25 consideration this week with wins in four of its last five.
12. Minnetonka (11-5)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: May 19 at No. 7 Wayzata (13-5), May 20 vs. No. 10 Prior Lake (13-6), May 21 vs. Rogers (9-8), May 23 vs. Hopkins (8-8)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka was the second ranked team to fall victim to an upset bid by Eden Prairie (4-11). The Skippers were blanked 4-0 at home in their only game last week. They’ll have a few chances this week against tough opponents to build some momentum heading into the postseason.
13. Stillwater (12-6)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: May 19 at No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (15-3)
Ranking rationale: Stillwater going 2-1 last week was a relatively expected outcome, but it was a bit surprising where the loss came. They first won 5-4 at previous No. 8 White Bear Lake (12-6) before falling 7-3 at Forest Lake (9-8).
The Ponies haven’t lost two in a row since their first two games of the season. They bounced back with an 11-1 win vs. a Park of Cottage Grove (3-16) team that had nearly upset a top-20 Woodbury (11-8) squad earlier in the week.
Jack Runk had three hits in both wins. He stole two bags against WBL and had a triple against Park. Also against Park, Caleb Jahnke homered and Sullivan Conlin struck out 13 in just 4 ⅔ innings. Stillwater gets the nod at No. 13 over Two Rivers (16-3) due to a head-to-head win.
14. Two Rivers (16-3)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: May 20 at Eagan (9-10)
Ranking rationale: The Warriors locked up the Metro East Conference title with a 15-5 home win in five innings against Hill-Murray (15-3). J.C. Chino went 3-for-4 with four RBI and pitched 1 ⅓ innings out of the bullpen.
A loss would’ve meant a season split and a tie in the standings. Instead, Two Rivers cruised to a win and a solo conference title. It didn’t even have to be that close, but the Warriors were upset two days prior, 12-11 vs. Simley (11-7).
The Warriors closed last week with a 7-5 win at St. Thomas Academy (8-10). Chino led with three hits, including a double. Landon Monsour tripled. Raul Vaz allowed one earned run on three hits in five innings to earn the win.
15. Chanhassen (12-5)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: May 19 vs. Eden Prairie (4-11), May 20 at St. Louis Park (4-14), May 22 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (4-10)
Ranking rationale: Despite scoring just two runs in its first two games last week, the Storm managed to go 1-1. Chanhassen was shut out for the first time this season in a 2-0 loss vs. Chaska (11-6). Chanhassen is still ranked ahead of No. 17 Chaska due to a season split and Chanhassen having a slightly better resume.
The Storm got back on the horse with a 2-1 win vs. Orono (11-6). The bats came to life in a 12-6 win to close the week vs. Waconia (5-10), a team that beat Chaska last week.
Mason Brokl pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts in the loss. Cole Kambeitz tripled in the game-winning run against the Spartans. The other run was a Keegan Flansburg solo shot in the first inning. Against the Wildcats, Will Maschka went 4-for-4 with three RBI and a double. Charles Johnson and Isaac Maska had three hits. Johnson and Kambeitz went yard.
16. Woodbury (11-8)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: May 19 at No. 2 Mounds View (14-4)
Ranking rationale: The Royals did not have their best stuff last week. After surviving 8-7 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (3-16), they fell 5-1 at No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (15-3) and by the same score vs. Irondale (5-13).
Woodbury has a chance to regain some momentum going into the section playoffs if it can knock off Mounds View in the regular season finale. Hayden Wagner led with a 3-for-4 day with two doubles and William Haugen homered in the win. The Royals are still a top-20 team given a pair of top-15 wins and a lot of close losses.
17. Chaska (11-6)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: May 19 vs. Lakeville North (10-9), May 21 vs. No. 9 Totino-Grace (12-5), May 23 at Bloomington Jefferson (4-10)
Ranking rationale: Chaska is like every team in the Power 25 in that it can hang with anybody or be an upset victim to most big school teams. Case in point, the Hawks salvaged a season split over rival and current No. 15 Chanhassen (12-5), winning 2-0 on the road. Parker Killian threw a complete game four-hitter with 10 strikeouts. The Hawks momentum stalled as they lost two of the next three against Metro West Conference bottom feeders.
They split a doubleheader vs. St. Louis Park (4-14) losing 9-8 and winning 5-4 before falling 3-1 at Waconia (5-10). These are contrasting results from a 4-1 win vs. current No. 7 Wayzata (15-5) early in the season.
18. Mankato East (14-3)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 19 at No. 5 Andover (14-3), May 20 at New Ulm (14-5), May 22 at Mankato West (13-4)
Ranking rationale: This begins the part of the Power 25 where an array of teams are either debuting or climbing back into the ranking. The Cougars were a borderline top-10 early on before falling out due to a couple early losses.
After a 2-2 start, the Cougars have won 12 of their last 13 with the only loss coming to an Owatonna (15-4) team that’s spent time in the ranking. In those 13 games, Mankato East is outscoring opponents 93-22. Notable wins came against Mankato West, twice against Rochester Mayo (14-6) and Marshall (15-4).
19. Esko (15-1)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 20 vs. Thief River Falls/Goodridge (12-6), May 20 vs. Cloquet (5-11), May 22 vs. South Ridge (12-4)
Ranking rationale: A 3-2 loss at Duluth Marshall (15-1) in mid-April is Esko’s lone blemish. It’s won 13 straight games, including 6-4 at St. Anthony (16-1), which was ranked at the time and is back in the Power 25 this week at No. 20.
Esko is led by OF/RHP Sam Haugen, a senior who was a Class 2A performer a year ago who’s committed to play at Minnesota State-Mankato. Head coach Ben Haugen is looking to guide his team back to state for the third straight season. Esko was a state champ in 2023.
20. St. Anthony Village (16-1)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 19 vs. No. 9 Totino-Grace (12-5), May 21 at Cambridge-Isanti (7-9), May 22 vs. St. Paul Como Park (5-11)
Ranking rationale: St. Anthony Village was ranked earlier this season before dropping a close one vs. Esko (15-1). Turns out, that wasn’t a bad loss. Esko is having a heck of a season and debuts this week in the Power 25 right ahead of the Huskies. St. Anthony can validate its ranking with its first win over a ranked foe if it knocks off Totino-Grace this week. The Huskies are on a six-game win streak with nice wins vs. Holy Angels (12-6) and St. Francis (11-6).
21. Edina (10-7)
Previous ranking: 25
This week’s games: Edina validated its entry last week into the Power 25 with a 5-2 win at previous No. 19 Rogers (9-8). That was the Hornets’ fifth straight win. Chase Bjorgaard went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Wyatt Pacyna pitched 4 ⅓ innings of hitless relief.
The streak ended with a 13-1 loss vs. new No. 7 Wayzata (13-5). They also fell 12-8 vs. a Maple Grove (9-10) squad that’s played like a Power 25 team in recent weeks. Edina got back on the rails with an 11-1 win vs. Minneapolis Washburn (10-5).
22. Champlin Park (12-7)
Previous ranking: 24
This week’s games: May 19 at Minneapolis Washburn (10-5)
Ranking rationale: Champlin Park had one of its tougher weeks of the season, but its overall body of work and other teams falling out of the Power 25 equates to the Rebels climbing up a couple spots. Last week, they started strong with a 9-1 win vs. Anoka (8-9). That’s a solid win given the Tornadoes have upset a couple ranked foes lately.
Brockton Sandell and Nick Carlson each had two hits. Evan Nordby struck out eight in a complete game four-hitter. That result made the next two that much more unexpected. Champlin Park dropped 9-5 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (7-10) and 7-0 vs. Fergus Falls (9-7). The Rebels got the No. 22 spot over Spring Lake Park (11-7) due to a head-to-head victory.
23. Spring Lake Park (11-7)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 20 at Cambridge-Isanti (7-9), May 21 at Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha Christian Academy (9-8)
Ranking rationale: The Panthers break into the Power 25 for the first time thanks in large part to a 3-2 win vs. then-No. 4 Totino-Grace (12-5). Tommy Ashley’s two-out RBI single won it for Spring Lake Park in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Matthew Grundtner pitched a complete game, limiting the Eagles to three hits (all singles). Spring Lake Park is on a five-game win streak. Head coach Codey Miller has his team playing great baseball after opening the season 2-5 with all five losses coming by multiple runs.
24. Monticello (11-5)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 19 vs. Big Lake (9-5), May 20 vs. St. Cloud (7-12), May 21 vs. North Branch (3-13), May 22 at Delano (13-3)
Ranking rationale: Monticello is on track to win the Mississippi 8 Conference, but its best win of the season just came in non-conference play. The Magic are fresh off a 5-3 win Saturday vs. then-No. 4 Totino-Grace (12-5). It was a tie game until Monticello plated two in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dom Marschel and Jeron Schlangen each had two hits.
Adam Brenny and Carson Deibele each tripled. Gavin Gardner got the win, allowing one earned run in six innings. Head coach Cole Deibele has had his team in nearly every game this season. Four of the Magic’s five losses have come by a combined five runs.
25. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (18-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 20 doubleheader at Minnewaska Area (12-4)
Ranking rationale: There’s only one undefeated team left in Minnesota, regardless of class: Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta. While the Tigers haven’t faced the toughest schedule, they’re shaping up to be a title contender in Class 2A. Head coach Kirby Sayles’ squad has been relatively untested with their closest game of 2025 being a 4-2 win in the season opener at Melrose Area (5-8).
MA/C-A has not faced a team that’s spent time in the Power 25. Its best win based on the all classes QRF through May 16 came against No. 83 Montevideo. The Tigers went on the road and swept the Thunderhawks by scores of 12-4 and 6-1. The true test for MA/C-A will come in the Section 3AA playoffs if it meets QRF No. 32 Fairmont (16-2) in the championship.
