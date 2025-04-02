Top Minnesota high school girls basketball players in 2024-25 season
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school girls basketball season is over, and High School on SI is highlighting the top players this season.
There were plenty of talented players in the state this season, and these players were placed in no particular order.
Top Minnesota high school girls basketball players in 2024-25 season
Maddyn Greenway, Jr., Providence Academy
Greenway’s speed and skill is unmatched in Minnesota high school girls basketball. She averaged 32.8 points per game for the Lions this season. She scored 40 points in the 2025 Class 2A state championship win over Crosby-Ironton. She is committed to Kentucky.
[Greenway] is one of the fastest players I’ve ever seen with the basketball at any level,” Crosby-Ironton head coach Pete Vukelich said.
Addi Mack, Sr., Minnehaha Academy
A prolific scorer, Mack averaged 34.2 points per game this season, and she had over 4,000 career points, which puts her at second all-time. She is committed to Maryland.
Tori Oehrlein, Jr., Crosby-Ironton
Oehrlein will likely end up as one of the top scorers in Minnesota high school girls basketball history. She has over 4,000 points in her career, and in the 2024-25 season, she averaged 29.9 points per game. Oehrlein also dominated the boards. She averaged 16.2 rebounds. She is committed to Minnesota.
Jordan Ode, Sr., Maple Grove
Ode led the Crimson to their best-ever season. Maple Grove lost to Hopkins in the championship game, but Ode scored 26 points in the Class 4A championship.
She averaged 25.2 points per game.
Kendall McGee, Sr., Benilde-St. Margaret’s
McGee came back from a knee injury where she tore her anterior cruciate ligament, her lateral collateral ligament, her medial patellofemoral ligament and her lateral and medial menisci, according to the Star Tribune.
She was injured during the Class 3A semifinals in 2023, and she missed all of her junior season. This season, she averaged 12.1 points, and she scored 17 points in the 2025 Class 3A championship game. She is committed to Creighton.
“These girls are like my family, my sisters, the people that I love,” McGee said. “To be able to go out there with them, to go out and experience it with them, it meant everything.”
Sam Wills, Sr., Visitation
Wills is a guard/small forward who averaged 19.8 points per game and 14.2 rebounds per game. She scored over 2,000 points in her career. She is committed to Harvard.
Tori Schlagel, Sr., Eden Prairie
Schlagel averaged 21.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She is the all-time leading scorer in program history with over 1,500 points. She is committed to the University of South Dakota.
“Tori is a phenomenal mentor to the youth at Eden Prairie, and she is also a 4.0 student,” Eden Prairie head coach Ellen Wiese said. “Tori is special! She is humble, dedicated, hardworking, generous and a fabulous team player.”
Sophie Hawkinson, Sr., Wayzata
Hawkinson averaged 19.9 points per game this season, including 41 points in a win against Eden Prairie. She is committed to North Dakota State.
Cail Jahnke, Jr., St. Michael-Albertville
Cail scored her 1,000 career point this season, and she averaged 20 points per game.
Mya Moore, Jr., Orono
Orono’s all-time leading scorer, Moore scored 23.6 points per game this season.
“A great competitor that has no holes in her game,” Orono coach Chris Bjorgaard said. “Plays both ends of the floor with equal effort and commitment. But most importantly, she's a great teammate and leader.”
Vienna Murphy, Jr., East Ridge
The 6-foot-1 guard is a versatile leader for the Raptors. She averaged 17.1 points per game, and she led the Raptors in steals and assists.
“Long, lean player who can score at all three levels, and she is a nightmare on the defensive end,” East Ridge head coach Ashley Ellis-Milan said.
Aduke Ojullu, Sr., Lakeville North
Ojullu led a deep Panther team with 13.6 points per game this season. Her contributions helped the Panthers to fourth in Class 4A.
Mya Wilson, So., Hill-Murray
One of the top sophomores in the state, Moore averaged 24 points per game this season.
“Mya is one of the most dominant players I have ever worked with in 43 years of coaching,” Hill-Murray coach Erin Herman said. “She has tremendous physical skills, speed, vision, and overall physical strength. She has unrivaled drive and work ethic.”
Zahara Bishop, Sr., Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Bishop led the Class 3A champions with 18.9 points per game. She was named to the 2025 MSHSL girls basketball all-tournament team.
Chloe Johnson, Fr., Duluth Marshall
Johnson scored her 2,000 career point this season as just a freshman. The point guard averaged 28.9 points per game this season. She is on espnW’s top 25 prospects in the Class of 2028.
Kendyl Lodermeier, Sr., Goodhue
Lodermeier has been stellar for Goodhue in her career. She averaged 18.2 points per game this season, and she led Goodhue to third place in Class 1A. She is committed to Upper Iowa.
Aneisha Scott, Sr., DeLaSalle
Scott led the Islanders with 19.8 points per game, and she is a finalist for the 2025 Miss Basketball award. She is committed to Richmond.
Erma Walker, So., Hopkins
One of the strongest players in Minnesota, Walker averaged 13.6 points this season. She scored 28 points in the Class 4A state championship against Maple Grove, and she also grabbed eight points.
Hadley Thul, Sr., Alexandria
Thul was a double-double machine this season. She averaged 17.4 points and 13 rebounds per game. She helped the Cardinals finish third in Class 3A. She is a 2025 Miss Basketball finalist.
Lanelle Wright, Jr., Minnetonka
Wright led the Skippers with 16.5 points per game. She is a point guard who can score, and she is on the 2025 MGBCA Class 4A All-State team.
Hope Counts, Sr., Providence Academy
Counts averaged a double-double this season. She had 13.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, and she was the fulcrum of the Lions’ defense. Providence Academy won the Class 2A championship.
Kendra Harvey, Sr., Byron
Harvey scored 23.3 points per game for the Bears. She was named to the MGBCA Class 3A All-State team, and she is committed to North Dakota.
Morgan Mathiowetz, So., Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
Mathiowetz broke the team record with 1,143 points this season. That’s an average of 33.6 points per game, making her one of the top scorers in Minnesota. She had 7.9 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 4.8 assists per game to complement her scoring.
Clara Keaveny, Jr., Mayer Lutheran
Keaveny led Mayer Lutheran with 18.5 points per game and 5.8 rebounds.
“She can score inside and out; her anticipation on defense leads to many steals,” Mayer Lutheran head coach Kris Gustin said. “She has the best court vision on our team, finding open players so they can get open shots. We would be a completely different team without her.”
Lauren Hillesheim, Sr., Hopkins
Hellesheim led the Class 4A champions in scoring with 14.2 points per game. She is committed to North Dakota.
Taleigha Bigler, Jr., Marshall
Bigler was great for Marshall all season, but she was at her best in the Class 3A state tournament. She averaged 20.6 points per game in the state tournament, higher than her 17.4 points per game in the regular season. She is committed to Southwest Minnesota State.
Samantha Voll, Jr., Monticello
Voll averaged 22.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 4.6 steals and one block per game for a Magic team that went undefeated in the regular season.
“She is the leader of our team that won the conference for the first time since 1988, and had a 26-0 record for the regular season,” Monticello head coach Craig Geyen said. “Samantha makes her teammates better and competes at the highest level every day.”
Myah Maull, Sr., Eastview
Maull averaged 15.7 points, 2.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game. She is committed to Winona State. She led Eastview to a third place finish in Class 4A.
“She is full of positive emotion and lights up a gym,” Eastview head coach Molly Kasper said.
Audrey Shindelar, Jr., Stewartville
Shindelar had an all-around great season with 22 points, three assists and five rebounds per game. She is committed to South Dakota State.
“She is someone that other teams take time to scout for to make things challenging or tough,” Stewartville head coach Tanner Teige said. “She is the engine that makes us run with her competitiveness along with her skill. She leads our team in scoring and the girls turn to her in time of need. She is a great teammate and she wants to help and see others succeed as well.”
Abbie Pietila, Jr., Delano
Pietila scored 16.3 points per game this season, and she also led the Tigers with 4.7 assists per game. She is committed to Michigan Tech.
Recommended Articles