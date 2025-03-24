Lance Pogue tabbed as the next head football coach at Brandon (Mississippi)
Reaching the state championship game is an expectation when it comes to Brandon High School's football program.
On Monday, the school made it official in bringing on board a coach that has plenty of experience in winning state titles.
Former Columbia/South Panola head coach Lance Pogue has been tabbed as Brandon's next head football coach and also will be the school's athletic director.
“I am honored and excited to join the Brandon High School family,” Pogue said in a press release via a Clarion Ledger report. “This is a special place with outstanding community support and a deep commitment to excellence. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and taking Bulldog athletics to the next level."
Pogue is one of Mississippi's top high school football head coaches as his record speaks for itself. During his 24 years as a head coach, Pogue has compiled an overall mark of 246-71 and led South Panola to five state championships.
The Bulldogs went 12-2 last season and fell to Tupelo, 28-16, in the Class 7A state championship game. Now with Pogue at the helm, the program will be looking to make another run at winning it all.
Pogue replaces Sam Williams, who stepped away after four seasons and accepted UMS-Wright job in Alabama earlier this month.
