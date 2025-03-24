High School

Lance Pogue tabbed as the next head football coach at Brandon (Mississippi)

Pogue will also assume the role of athletic director for the Bulldogs

Andy Villamarzo

Brandon High School's Will Rogers (2) congratulates Brandon High School's Mason Walker (95) after he gave the Bulldogs the lead on a field goal. Brandon and Warren Central played in an MHSAA Class 6A football game in Brandon on Friday, September 13, 2019. Photo by Keith Warren Brandon Warren Central
Reaching the state championship game is an expectation when it comes to Brandon High School's football program.

On Monday, the school made it official in bringing on board a coach that has plenty of experience in winning state titles.

Former Columbia/South Panola head coach Lance Pogue has been tabbed as Brandon's next head football coach and also will be the school's athletic director.

“I am honored and excited to join the Brandon High School family,” Pogue said in a press release via a Clarion Ledger report. “This is a special place with outstanding community support and a deep commitment to excellence. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and taking Bulldog athletics to the next level."

Pogue is one of Mississippi's top high school football head coaches as his record speaks for itself. During his 24 years as a head coach, Pogue has compiled an overall mark of 246-71 and led South Panola to five state championships.

The Bulldogs went 12-2 last season and fell to Tupelo, 28-16, in the Class 7A state championship game. Now with Pogue at the helm, the program will be looking to make another run at winning it all.

Pogue replaces Sam Williams, who stepped away after four seasons and accepted UMS-Wright job in Alabama earlier this month.

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

