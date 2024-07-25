5 games to watch in the 2024 Missouri high school football season
We are less than a month away from the start of the 2024 Missouri high school football season, making it time to start talking about which matchups stand out on the regular season slate.
Whether it's another chapter between two heated rivals, a state title rematch, or a showdown between reigning champions in different classifications, a few games always catch your eye when looking ahead to the upcoming season.
You can pick out your own must-see games with schedules for all teams in every MHSAA classification on SBLive Missouri, but here is a look at five games that get us excited for the 2024 Missouri high school football season.
5 games to watch in the 2024 Missouri high school football season
1. Cardinal Ritter vs. Jackson - August 30
The season doesn't take long to heat up as reigning Class 5 champion Cardinal Ritter kicks off its road to a repeat at home against Jackson in Week 1.
Jackson finished 2023 ranked No. 10 in the final SBLive Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings, but the Fighting Indians lost to Christian Brothers in the Class 6 state quarterfinals.
2. Christian Brothers vs. Bryant (AR) - September 6
Speaking of Christian Brothers, the Cadets will look return to the Class 6 state title game again this year, but they'll face an exciting early season test in September when they host one of the best teams in the history of Arkansas high school football.
Bryant was upset in the Class 7A semifinals in 2023, but before that, the Hornets had won five consecutive state titles in Arkansas's highest classification.
3. Christian Brothers at DeSmet Jesuit - September 20
Things don't get much easier for Christian Brothers after the Bryant game as just two weeks later the Cadets travel to face DeSmet Jesuit in a rematch of last year's state semifinals.
DeSmet only lost that game by three points, so the Spartans will definitely have this grudge match in front of their home fans circled on their calendars.
4. Christian Brothers vs. Lipscomb Academy (TN) - October 4
The trend continues for CBC with another tough matchup as they host Lipscomb Academy to kick off October.
The Tennessee-based team spent time in SBLive's Top 25 national rankings last year, and the Mustangs have a tough schedule against several of Tennessee's top teams as well as other powerhouses from Florida, Alabama and Missouri.
5. Cardinal Ritter vs. Lutheran North - October 25
Cardinal Ritter faces one final test before the playoffs when the Lions host Lutheran North in the final week of the regular season.
The Crusaders were ranked No. 9 in the final 2023 rankings, but they lost to No. 8 Hillsboro in the Class 4 state semifinals.
Want more Missouri high school football coverage? Check out our list of Missouri's top 2025 high school football recruits.
You can find schedules for teams in every state on SBLive.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports