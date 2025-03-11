Chaminade's win over De Smet will go down as one of Missouri's games of the decade
ST. LOUIS - A slow first quarter was not indicative of what was to come on this night.
Chaminade vs. De Smet in the district championship seemed like fate for the two programs. They’ve battled with a strong core of talent for the past two seasons and have split their regular-season series each year.
The difference in 2025 was that only one team could continue their season past districts in the Missouri high school boys basketball playoffs.
De Smet (3rd in Missouri) and Chaminade (5th in Missouri) gave basketball fans in the St. Louis area a state championship level competition on Monday night. In all, there was 40 minutes of thrilling action.
Leading the way for Chaminade was junior forward Jahadi White Jr.
White created a unique mismatch on the floor, scoring his 29 points thanks in part to his rebounding on second-chance points, plus being efficient at the free-throw line.
With 29.4 seconds left in the first overtime, De Smet junior Jordan Boyd connected on a corner three to put the Spartans up 68-65. Without an answer, it appeared Chaminade’s season could come to an end.
Insert White. With the clock running down and seconds slipping away, he connected on one of the biggest shots in program history.
At 6-foot-8, he’s known for his bruising ability around the basket. In this case, however, it was a catch-and-shoot three on the move.
All net.
With no time remaining, Ian Thomas had a shot rattle in and out, sending this game to a second overtime.
Before this point and going back to regulation, the story was Owen Duff and Riley Massey. The two De Smet seniors put their team in a position to head into halftime up 30-22.
Duff seemingly couldn’t miss on jumpers, scoring 26 points in the game.
Massey might’ve been the story of the night and undoubtedly a hero had De Smet found a way to win. The North Dakota State signee was unconscious, scoring 29 points and bringing a level of intensity that wasn’t matched.
He was dialed in from all three levels and competed at an elite level on the defensive end. Each time Chaminade tried to pull away, he had an answer.
These came in the form of isolation buckets, steals and pushing early transition. His biggest shot of the night was with his team down 56-52.
With only 1:24 left in the fourth quarter, Massey was fouled on a three, making it in the process. Following his free throw, the game was knotted up at 56.
The clutch shot was needed with a Spartan lead slipping away late in the game. There’s no doubt this shot was what allowed the game to continue into two overtimes.
Chaminade guard Jonny Jordan Jr. was calm and collected all evening. He scored 19 of his 23 total points in the second half and overtime.
He opened up the second overtime with a drive and score, which set the tone for the last chapter of this thriller. The junior guard had timely buckets over the course of the last 24 minutes.
Coaches often say free throws win games, and he proved that statement to be true. Jordan connected on 13 of 13 free throws over the course of the night.
Another standout for the Red Devils was Colin Keller. The senior guard showed up big and capitalized on his shot attempts. He made three 3s and was a difference-maker, contributing nine points total.
Chaminade now has its sights set on Fort Zumwalt North at home this Friday.
A potential trip to state would complete a goal for this group. The Red Devils made it to the final game last season and returned their entire core of starters and rotational players.