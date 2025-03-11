High School

Missouri high school boys basketball state sectional playoffs scoreboard: Live updates, brackets and matchups

MSHSAA Class 4 boys tournament scoreboard with updated scores, matchups and schedule

Vashon, defending Class 4 state champions, kicked off the MSHSAA boys state basketball tournament with a sectional win over MICDS.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) boys basketball state playoffs are in full swing, with Classes 1-3 closing in on their championships this week and Classes 4-6 beginning postseason action. Stay updated with live scores, matchups, and the latest brackets here on High School on SI.

MSHSAA Class 4 boys sectional basketball

Class 4 bracket

Sectional scoreboard

  • Potosi 49, Dexter 45
  • Clayton 64, Owensville 47
  • Vashon 75, MICDS 33
  • Mexico 55, Orchard Farm 49
  • Father Tolton Regional Catholic 59, Strafford 44
  • Logan-Rogersville 73, Aurora 51
  • Center 45, Nevada 36
  • Benton 67, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 38

Defending state champion Vashon advances with a 24-2 season record.

As the tournament progresses, the semifinal matchups for Classes 1-3 are set:

Class 1 semifinals (March 14)

  • Chadwick vs. Wheatland
  • St. Elizabeth vs. Braymer

Class 2 semifinals (March 12)

  • Puxico vs. Canton
  • Eugene vs. Lincoln

Class 3 Semifinals (March 12)

  • Woodland vs. Principia
  • Thayer vs. KIPP KC Legacy

