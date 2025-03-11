Missouri high school boys basketball state sectional playoffs scoreboard: Live updates, brackets and matchups
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) boys basketball state playoffs are in full swing, with Classes 1-3 closing in on their championships this week and Classes 4-6 beginning postseason action. Stay updated with live scores, matchups, and the latest brackets here on High School on SI.
MSHSAA Class 4 boys sectional basketball
Class 4 bracket
Sectional scoreboard
- Potosi 49, Dexter 45
- Clayton 64, Owensville 47
- Vashon 75, MICDS 33
- Mexico 55, Orchard Farm 49
- Father Tolton Regional Catholic 59, Strafford 44
- Logan-Rogersville 73, Aurora 51
- Center 45, Nevada 36
- Benton 67, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 38
Defending state champion Vashon advances with a 24-2 season record.
MSHSAA boys Class 1-3 playoff brackets
Class 1 boys
Class 2 boys
Class 3 boys
As the tournament progresses, the semifinal matchups for Classes 1-3 are set:
Class 1 semifinals (March 14)
- Chadwick vs. Wheatland
- St. Elizabeth vs. Braymer
Class 2 semifinals (March 12)
- Puxico vs. Canton
- Eugene vs. Lincoln
Class 3 Semifinals (March 12)
- Woodland vs. Principia
- Thayer vs. KIPP KC Legacy
