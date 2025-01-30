Examining 50 top Missouri high school wrestlers who could contend this postseason
With the Missouri high school wrestling regular season winding down fast, High School on SI and SB Live Missouri decided to highlight 50 wrestlers to keep an eye on this postseason. The list has many returning state champions, is stacked with returning state medalists and even has a few newcomers sprinkled in.
While there are way more than 50 contenders for state titles this season, here’s a small sample of contenders that fans should keep an eye on leading up to the 95th MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships this season - which take place Feb. 26-March 1 inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Please note these are not rankings. Weights and records are through Jan. 28.
Jordan Bell, St. Pius X Kansas City, soph.
Weight class: 113
Season record: 32-2
Career record: 72-4
Bell made a big splash as a freshman, winning the Class 1 state championship at 106. Success has followed him at 113, where he’s again amongst the top grapplers in the state. After beginning the season with a second-place finish at the Gardner-Edgerton Invitational, he went on to win the KC Stampede, Bobcat Classic and MEC Boys Conference.
Gunner Dahms, Staley, sr.
Weight class: 106
Season record: 20-7
Career record: 77-30
Dahms went 31-12 and finished fourth at state last season in Class 4 at 106 pounds. He won the GKC Conference Tournament on Jan. 18, took third at the Winnetonka Varsity Invitational on Jan. 25 and took fourth at the KC Stampede.
Daemen Duemmel, Helias Catholic, soph.
Weight class: 106
Season record: 34-1
Career record: 67-11
Coming off a fourth-place finish as a freshman, Duemmel is an undoubted contender for the Class 3 crown in 2025. He’s won the Harrisonville Christmas Tournament, Branson Invitational, and is coming off a victory at the Platte County Invitational where he bested Mid-Buchanan’s Colby Schreck (25-3) by fall.
Jayce Estes, Warsaw, jr.
Weight class: 113
Season record: 33-2
Career record: 106-13
The reigning Class 1 champion at 113, all eyes are on Estes as the state tournament draws near. This high school season he’s already won the Bolivar Tournament, Battle at Katy Trail, Warsaw Wildcat Invitational, OHC Conference Tournament and the Gary Haag Invitational. Estes is the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 113 by FloWrestling.
Kaison Schreier, Fort Osage, jr.
Weight class: 113
Season record: 27-1
Career record: 121-11
After going 50-0 and winning the Class 4 state championship at 106 as a sophomore, Schreier handled himself exceptionally at 113. He’s won the Grain Valley Invite, Lee’s Summit North Invitational, GKC Conference Tournament and the Winnetonka Varsity Tournament. His only loss came in a 5-3 decision in the finals of the KC Stampede to reigning Class 1 champion Jordan Bell.
Ava Ward, Centralia, sr.
Weight class: 135
Season record: 27-1
Career record: 41-1
One of the top girls wrestlers in the state is showing everyone why she’s so highly regarded this season. After going 14-0 at the high school level last season, Ward has won the Brookfield Girls Tournament, Mexico Brick City Classic, Lafayette ‘Fred Ross’ Invitational, and the Wentzville Liberty Girls Invite. She also took second at The Wonder Women, losing her only match so far in a decision to Lillie Banks of Menasha, Wisc.
Kailey Benson, Francis Howell, sr.
Weight class: 130
Season record: 39-0
Career record: 157-14
One of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers in the entire state, a state championship is about the only thing Benson hasn’t won already this season, and she’s eagle-eyeing that. The reigning Class 2 state champion at 120, Benson has yet to find a detractor at 130 as she’s swept the Schuman Scramble, Fort Zumwalt North Girls Tournament, KC Stampede, The Wonder Women, GAC Varsity Girls Tournament, St. Charles Invitational and the Kewpie Invitational.
Ryzen Isringhausen, Branson, soph.
Weight class: 120
Season record: 37-0
Career record: 84-1
Isringhausen’s only varsity loss - a 4-0 decision to Warrenton’s Zayden Teson - happened on Dec. 16, 2023, in only the second-career varsity tournament. He bounced back with a 6-0 decision over Daemen Duemmel (Helias Catholic) to take third in that tournament and hasn’t lost since – going 72-0 since then in official matches. He was a state champion in Class 3 at 106 as a freshman last year, and so far, this season he’s won the Neosho Wrestling Tournament, Harrisonville Christmas Tournament, Kinloch Classic, Branson Invitational and Pacific Invitational.
Austin Brown, Hannibal, jr.
Weight class: 120
Season record: 29-3
Career record: 118-14
He took third as a freshman in Class 3 at 106, won the state title at 113 as a sophomore and now is a top contender for the 120 crown this season. He has won the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament, Wentzville Liberty Invitational and the Platte County Invitational and took fourth at the KC Stampede.
Zoey Haney, Troy Buchanan, sr.
Weight class: 100
Season record: 36-2
Career record: 148-12
A three-time state medalist, Haney went 36-1 last season to claim the Class 2 championship at 100 pounds, went 37-4 as a junior and took third place at state and finished 39-5 to take fifth as a freshman. This season she has won the Schuman Scramble, Bolivar Girls Tournament, Wentzville Liberty Girls Invite, Valkyrie Clash, Knockout Girls Christmas Classic, GAC Varsity Girls Tournament and the Joe Schneider Memorial Tournament. She placed second at The Wonder Women – her only loss to Liberty’s Lilly Breeden in a 5-0 decision.
Carter Fogelsong, Carl Junction, sr.
Weight class: 120
Season record: 23-4
Career record: 133-18
One of the top wrestlers in Class 3 for some time now, Fogelsong took fourth place in state at 106 as a sophomore and second last season at 113. Now at 120, he has taken second at the Branson Invitational and KC Stampede (Boys Hard Luck) and third at the Kinloch Classic so far this season.
Zayne Reynolds, Staley, sr.
Weight class: 126
Season record: 24-1
Career record: 110-27
Coming off a win at the Winnetonka Varsity Invitational, Reynolds also won the Dan Gable Donnybrook this season and took second at the GKC Conference Tournament – his only loss coming by fall to Antonio Martinez of Fort Osage.
Christopher Ankenman, Father Tolton Regional Catholic, jr.
Weight class: 126
Season record: 34-1
Career record: 118-3
It’s a bit ironic that this is being written right after Ankenman is coming off a loss, simply because it almost never happens. Hunting his third state championship in as many years, Ankenman dropped a 10-4 decision to Hank Benter (Columbia Hickman) at the Hickman Boys Invitational on Jan. 25 – only the third loss of his career. Despite that, Ankenman is amongst the favorites to compete for the Class 1 state title at 126. He has victories at the Grain Valley Invite and the Battle at the Katy Trail.
Garrett Beane, Lathrop, jr.
Weight class: 126
Season record: 27-1
Career record: 112-4
If Garrett Beane still has a bad taste in his mouth after last season, he’s certainly wrestling like it. Going 34-3 last season wrestling at 120, Beane dropped a 4-3 decision to Holden’s Daylen Greene, who went 43-2 that season, in the finals. That was a sizeable bump in weight, as Beane won the 2022-2023 state title at 106, going 49-0 that season. This season he’s taken first at the Lathrop Boys Invite, Rapublic Invitational, Excelsior Springs Tiger Classic and the Don and Cheryl Coffman Tournament. He also took second at the Battle at the Katy Trail.
Blaine Wallace, Odessa, soph.
Weight class: 132
Season record: 18-1
Career record: 58-4
A Class 2 state champion at 120 as a freshman, Wallace took a sizeable step to 132 this season where he won the Bobcat Classic and took second at the Boys Dan Gable Donnybrook. After taking third last year in the Winnetonka Varsity Invitational, he was poised for another strong finish last weekend, winning his first two matches before bowing out of the tourney due to medical forfeit.
Devon Harrison, Liberty, sr.
Weight class: 132
Season record: 19-4
Career record: 90-20
Committed to Oklahoma State, Harrison took second place in Class 4 at 113 as a sophomore before adding another second-place medal at 126 as a junior. Now at 132 pounds, Harrison is coming off a victory at the Winnetonka Varsity Invitational. He also has a pair of third place finishes this season at the KC Stampede and Gardner-Edgerton Invitational.
Peyton Parn, Brookfield, sr.
Weight class: 138
Season record: 14-0
Career record: 146-4
A three-time state champion and one of the most dominant high school wrestlers in all of Missouri, Parn – ranked No. 3 in the state by FloWrestling – has been wrestling at 138 this season and hasn’t missed a beat. He’s won both tournaments he’s participated in this season: Winning the Sam Martin Invitational and Gary Haag Invitational. He’s won Class 1 state titles at 132 (as a junior), 126 (sophomore) and 113 (freshman).
Madeline Haynes, Rockwood Summit, sr.
Weight class: 145
Season record: 27-0
Career record: 100-4
With all her high school success, there’s still one thing missing from Haynes’ trophy case – a state championship. She’s come close. Haynes is coming off back-to-back Class 2 runner-up finishes at 140 (as a sophomore) and 145 as a junior – losing both times to undefeated wrestlers. She’s back this season with a vengeance, and she’s a favorite to make the podium again. So far, she has wins in the Esmond Ford Memorial Tournament, Lady Longhorn Roundup and Howell Girls Tournament wrestling at 140, and won the Sherri Lance Invitational at 145.
Kamden Hooper, Odessa, soph.
Weight class: 138
Season record: 18-6
Career record: 67-11
He went 49-5 as a freshman and won the Class 2 state championship at 132. Now at 138, Hooper bumped up to 144 and took eighth at the Dan Gable Donnybrook and took second at 138 at the Bobcat Classic and Winnetonka Varsity Invitational. Most of his losses this season have come against out-of-state competition.
Jackson Tucker, Hillsboro, sr.
Weight class: 144
Season record: 6-0
Career record: 123-8
A two-time state champion and three-time medalist, Tucker’s first time out this season was on Jan. 15 at the JCAA Conference tournament. He swept the competition there and at the SEMO Boys Regional on Jan. 25. He is coming off back-to-back Class 3 titles at 138 (as a junior) and 132 (sophomore). He took second at 126 as a freshman.
Brant Laughlin, Seneca, soph.
Weight class: 138
Season record: 35-0
Career record: 80-4
What sophomore slump? After coming up a bit short in the Class 2 state championship match as a freshman, Laughlin seems more charged than ever to claim gold. Now at 138, he claimed the Big 8 Conference championship on Jan. 24 and has other wins at the East Newton Boys Tournament of Champions and the Santa Slam.
Colin Rutlin, Christian Brothers, soph.
Weight class: 144
Season record: 29-3
Career record: 71-11
He went 42-8 as a freshman and took second in Class 4 at 138. This season, he took third at 144 at the KC Stampede and won the William ‘Red’ Schmitt Holiday Tourney on Dec. 28. He most recently swept the CBC Rocky Streb Duals on Jan. 11 and the MCC Duals on Jan. 20.
Drake Meyer, Ste. Genevieve, jr.
Weight class: 144
Season record: 29-2
Career record: 119-7
Meyer went 43-3 as a freshman and took fifth in Class 2 at 113, then went 47-2 and took second at 132 last year as a sophomore. Now at 144, he placed first at the Steve Leslie Invitational and Union Boys Tournament, and he took second at the St. Charles West Invitational and SEMO Boys Regional Wrestling Tournament. He is ranked No. 2 at 144 by FloWrestling.
Roman Stewart, Liberty, soph.
Weight class: 144
Season record: 20-4
Career record: 50-13
Starting strong this season, Stewart won the Gardner-Edgerton Invitational and the Winnetonka Varsity Invitational and took fourth at the KC Stampede. Last season, he went 30-9 and took third place in Class 4 at 132.
Amitria McNack, Clinton, sr.
Weight class: 155
Season record: 31-1
Career record: 74-2
McNack is a pain in the McNeck for opponents. Only two have solved her thus far in her varsity career. At last season’s MSHSAA Girls State Championships, she ran into eventual state runner-up, Keely Fallert (Oak Grove), in the semifinals and lost in a decision. She rebounded to take third, however, and finished that season, 43-1. Her only loss this season is a major decision to Belton’s Louise Juitt at The Wonder Women on Jan. 4, though she rebounded to take third. She placed first this year at the Butler Girls Tournament, Wild West Kickoff Classic (at 145), Battle of the Braids (145), Lady Pirate Wrestling Invitational (145), Battle at the Katy Trail (140), Odessa Girls Invitational (140) and Queen of the North 2025 (140). She is committed to Avila.
Louise Juitt, Belton, sr.
Weight class: 140
Season record: 35-0
Career record: 83-7
Last year’s trip to the MSHSAA Girls State Championships was a learning experience for Juitt, who went 48-7 and took fourth in Class 2. Repeating at 140 this year, she’s been untouchable – winning the Versailles Girls Tournament, Battle of the Braids, Lady Pirate Invitational, KC Stampede, The Wonder Women, GKC Conference Tournament, Harrisonville Girls Scramble, Southside Slam, and won both of her matches in the Southside Slam Duals.
Kellen Long, Butler, jr.
Weight class: 150
Season record: 25-0
Career record: 113-6
Long has taken first place this season at the Ray Stockdale Invitational (at 150), Battle at the Katy Trail, Butler Invitational, Sam Martin Invitational, OHC Conference Tournament and Paola Boys Invitational. Last season he went 46-3 and placed second at 150 in the Class 1 State Championships. He took third as a freshman at 138 and he’s ranked No. 1 in the state at 150 by FloWrestling.
Colby Gray, Fort Osage, sr.
Weight class: 150
Season record: 29-3
Career record: 174-19
A three-time state medalist, Gray took first at the Grain Valley Invite, Lee’s Summit North Invitational and the GKC Conference Tournament. He also took second at the Winnetonka Varsity Invitational and fourth at the KC Stampede. Last season he went 52-4 and took second in Class 4 at 150. He went 49-8 as a sophomore and took fourth at 150 after going 44-4 as a freshman, placing second at 120.
David Gleason, Staley, sr.
Weight class: 157
Season record: 23-0
Career record: 92-17
A Missouri commit, Gleason is the reigning Class 4 state champion at 144 pounds. So far, the bump up to 157 hasn’t slowed him any. He took first place at the Dan Gable Donnybrook, KC Stampede, GKC Conference Tournament and Winnetonka Varsity Invitational. A key match this season was the 157-pound championship of the KC Stampede, when he bested Logan Glynn (Millard South, Neb.) – a Nebraska state champion – in the finals. A two-time state medalist, Gleason went 37-13 as a freshman and took third at 132.
Gable Gross, St. Pius X (Kansas City), sr.
Weight class: 157
Season record: 30-6
Career record: 153-36
A two-time state medalist, Gross won his first Class 1 state championship last season at 144 pounds, going 37-7 in the process. As a sophomore, he went 47-10 and took third in the state at 138. He was 39-13 as a freshman. He just won the MEC Conference Tournament at 157 and has a second-place finish at the Bobcat Classic and sixth place finishes at the KC Stampede and Gardner Edgerton Invitational.
Luke Hayden, Hickman, soph.
Weight class: 165
Season record: 32-2
Career record: 78-5
One of the top-ranked sophomore boys in the state, and country, Hayden went 46-3 as a freshman and won the Class 4 title at 165. He’s back with a vengeance, winning the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament, William ‘Red’ Schmitt Holiday Tourney and the Hickman Boys Invitational. He placed second at the Bobcat Classic, dropping a 5-2 decision to Noah Gonzalez (St. Pius X).
Alana Thelin, Pleasant Hill, sr.
Weight class: 170
Season record: 24-0
Career record: 146-25
Thelin has come a long way in her career. As a freshman wrestling at 159 pounds, she didn’t make it through districts – going 27-17 that season. Her career took off as a sophomore, however, as he went 49-5 and earned her first state medal when she placed fourth in Class 1 at 170. She went 46-3 last season and mastered the 170 class, winning her first state championship. This season she placed first at the Steve Leslie Girls Invitational, Lady Pirate Wrestling Invitational, KC Stampede, Odessa Girls Invitational and the Sam Martin Invitational.
Noah Gonzalez, St. Pius X (Kansas City), sr.
Weight class: 165
Season record: 36-6
Career record: 160-20
A two-time state champion and three-time state medalist, Gonzalez – an Appalachian State commit – improved to 36-6 by winning the MEC Conference title at 165 on Jan. 25. One of the top-ranked wrestlers in the state, he went 46-2 as a freshman and won the Class 1 title at 126. He picked up his second state title as a sophomore at 132, going 42-4. He nearly captured his third title last season but finished second at 157 in a 5-3 decision to Marceline’s Conner Quinn.
Peyton Westpfahl, Liberty, sr.
Weight class: 175
Season record: 17-1
Career record: 112-14
Committed to Missouri, Westpfahl is a three-time state medalist and the reigning Class 4 state champion at 175. He hasn’t seen as much action on the mat this season as some others on this list, but he’s proven to be a threat yet again. His only loss of the season came in the championship match of the KC Stampede – losing a 5-4 decision to Maximus Norman (Baylor School of Chattanooga, Tenn.) on Dec. 21. He responded by bumping up to winning the Winnetonka Varsity Invitational on Jan. 25 at 190 pounds. He went 22-7 wrestling at 160 as a freshman (placing fifth), 43-2 at 175 as a sophomore (second) and 40-4 last season.
Grant Van Horn, Mexico, sr.
Weight class: 175
Season record: 13-0
Career record: 53-7
Undefeated this season, Van Horn is coming off a tremendous junior campaign. Wrestling at 157, he went 40-7 and finished second in Class 2. The bump to 175 hasn’t slowed him any. He won the Grain Valley Invite on Dec. 7, Union Boys Tournament on Dec. 14, and the Bill Scott Memorial Tournament on Dec. 21.
Mya Hairston, Festus, sr.
Weight class: 100
Season record: 27-1
Career record: 137-18
Hairston is the reigning Class 1 state champion at 100 pounds. This season she has won the Festus Girls Scramble, Ft. Zumwalt North Girls Tournament, Union Girls Tournament, Ft. Zumwalt East Invitational, JCAA Conference Tournament and the Sherri Lance Girls Invitational. She placed third at The Wonder Women on Jan. 4. The three-time state medalist went 33-2 last season, 39-8 and took fourth place as a sophomore and went 38-7 and took sixth as a freshman.
William (Frank) Hazelrigg, Father Tolton Regional Catholic, sr.
Weight class: 175
Season record: 35-2
Career record: 77-3
His name is William, they call him Frank, but you can refer to Hazelrigg as a state champion and one of Missouri’s best. After going 42-1 and winning the Class 1 championship at 175 as a junior, Hazelrigg is back with vengeance in his final go-round. He took second at the Grain Valley Invite, won the Battle at the Katy Trail and placed third at the Hickman Boys Invitational.
Deacon Moran, Ft. Zumwalt North, jr.
Weight class: 190
Season record: 32-0
Career record: 112-15
After failing to place in the MSHSAA Boys State Championships as a freshman, Moran bounced back to go 38-2 and finish second on the podium as a sophomore. He’s back wrestling with a vengeance at 190 pounds this season, dispatching every opponent thus far while winning the Marty Williams Invitational, GAC Varsity Boys Tournament, Hallsville Holiday Tournament, 2024 Dale Breckel Mascoutah Invitational and the 2024 Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Jackson Rotterman, St. Pius X Kansas City, sr.
Weight class: 190
Season record: 32-3
Career record: 152-21
He won the Gardner-Edgerton Invitational (Dec. 7) and the KC Stampede (Dec. 21) at 215 this season before dropping back to 190 more recently as he won the Bobcat Classic (Jan. 18) and MEC Conference (Jan. 25). The reigning, defending 190-pound state champion, Rotterman went 42-4 during his junior season. He took third as a sophomore, going 43-7 at 175. The three-time state medalist went 35-7 as a freshman and took fourth at state.
Devan Parn, Brookfield, sr.
Weight class: 190
Season record: 36-0
Career record: 150-15
Parn has grown a lot since his freshman season, both physically and on the mat. As a 138-pound freshman he went 31-13 and placed fifth in Class 1 at state. Wrestling at 175 the following season, he went a staggering 51-1 and was crowned state champion for the first time. Last season he went 32-1 and finished second in state at 190 – losing in the finals to another person on this list, Jackson Rotterman (St. Pius X, Kansas City).
Lilly Breeden, Liberty, jr.
Weight class: 100
Season record: 33-0
Career record: 120-4
Arguably one of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers in the state, Breeden has the numbers to back it up. She went 39-1 as a sophomore wrestling at 100 pounds and won her first Class 2 state championship. As a sophomore at 100, she went 48-3 and took third in state. This season she has swept the competition at Girls Dan Gable Donnybrook, Lady Pirate Invitational, KC Stampede, The Wonder Women, GKC Conference Tournament and the Southside Slam.
Porter Talbot, Willard, jr.
Weight class: 215
Season record: 26-2
Career record: 67-7
Talbot’s first varsity season went very well. He went 41-5 and took second place in the state at 215 pounds. This season he won the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament (Dec. 7) and the Tiger Pride Battle (Jan. 18). He took third at the KC Stampede on Dec. 21 and most recently finished second at the Winnetonka Varsity Invitational.
Cooper Burnsides, Savannah, sr.
Weight class: 215
Season record: 34-2
Career record: 165-26
A three-time Class 2 state medalist, Burnsides won the MEC Conference title at 215 on Jan. 25, the Chillicothe Tournament on Jan. 18, and the Steve Leslie Invitational on Dec. 7. He also took second at the Randy Starcher Memorial and the Riverside Invitational. He placed third in state as a junior at 215, second at 190 as a sophomore and sixth at 182 as a freshman.
Alexis Stinson, Liberty, jr.
Weight class: 235
Season record: 31-1
Career record: 97-20
Stinson is the rare wrestler on this list who hasn’t already medaled. But there’s no denying the threat she poses on the mat. After going 22-14 in Class 2 as a freshman, Stinson went 44-5 and made huge strides as a sophomore. Unfortunately, she bowed out of the state tournament after drawing Raymore-Peculiar’s Anna Fahrni in the quarterfinal and Eureka’s Addison Neumann in the consolation round. She began this season with a third-place finish at the Girls Dan Gable Donnybrook and has won everything else since. She has first place finishes at 235 at the Lady Pirate Invitational, KC Stampede, The Wonder Women, GKC Conference Tournament and the Southside Slam.
Ruben Arvizu, Ozark, sr.
Weight class: 215
Season record: 29-7
Career record: 62-20
Arvizu finished first place this season at the Branson Invitational and Kinloch Classic. He also took seventh at the KC Stampede and fourth at the Winnetonka Tournament. Last season Arvizu went 33-13 and placed fourth in Class 4 at 215 pounds.
Sandy Breeden, Liberty, jr.
Weight class: 105
Season record: 31-2
Career record: 108-7
It would be difficult to justify a list like this without both Sandy and Lilly Breeden on it. Both are champions, and Sandy is the defending Class 2 state champion at 105 after going 42-2 last season. As a freshman she went 35-3 at 105 and placed second at state. This season she’s won the Lady Pirate Invitational, KC Stampede, GKC Conference Tournament and Southside Slam. She took second at The Wonder Women and the Girls Dan Gable Donnybrook.
Elmotie Williams, Liberty North, sr.
Weight class: 285
Season record: 32-0
Career record: 55-13
After going 23-13 at 285 as a freshman, Williams stepped back onto the mat for his senior season, again at 285, and put everyone on notice. He kicked off the season by taking first at the Kearney High Invite on Dec. 7, then went on to win the Lee’s Summit North Invitational, Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament, GKC Conference Tournament and the Winnetonka Invitational.
Jacob Schweigert, Ste. Genevieve, sr.
Weight class: 285
Season record: 31-0
Career record: 116-6
Losing isn’t something Schweigert has become too familiar with during his high school career. Undefeated this season, he went 49-1 as a junior and placed second in Class 2 at 285. He went 36-5 as a sophomore. This season he’s taken top honors at the Steve Leslie Invitational, Union Boys Tournament, St. Charles West Invitational and SEMO Boys Regional Tournament.
Brady Griffin, Willard, sr.
Weight class: 285
Season record: 25-4
Career record: 109-19
The heavyweight took fifth as a freshman (41-10) and fifth as a sophomore (43-5) in Class 3. So far this season Griffin has taken first at the Tiger Pride Battle and the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament. He took third at the Winnetonka Invitational on Jan. 25.
Carli Vargas, Kearney, soph.
Weight class: 190
Season record: 30-1
Career record: 68-5
A returning state finalist and one of the top sophomore girls in Missouri, Vargas has won the Lady Cardinal Invite, Sam Martin Invitational, GKC Conference Tournament, The Wonder Women, Battle at the Katy Trail, Excelsior Springs HS Girls Tournament, Excelsior Springs HS Girls Scramble and the Wild West Kickoff Classic. She went 38-4 as a freshman and reached the state finals.
