Ranking the top 25 Missouri girls high school wrestlers (12/27/2024)
With the Holiday break upon us, it’s time to rank out our midseason rankings of the top 25 high school girls wrestlers in the state of Missouri.
While some teams are still only getting their seasons going – or are choosing to pace themselves for the second half stretch – others have been participating in highly-competitive tournaments both in-state and across the country.
Newcomers and decorated champions alike highlight this talented crop of wrestlers. With several competitors moving weight classes this season, production volume during the 2024 Missouri high school wrestling season played a factor in these rankings.
Only wrestlers listed on active Missouri high school rosters were eligible for these rankings.
1. Louise Juitt, sr., Belton
Ranked one of the top 140-pound girls high school wrestlers in the nation by flowrestling entering the season, Juitt is off to a 19-0 start after winning the daunting Kansas City Stampede last week.
2. Lilly Breeden, jr., Liberty
A 2023 state champion, Lilly Breeden is proving why she’s one of the best pound-for-pound high school girls wrestlers in Missouri. Off to an 18-0 start in 2024, Breeden cruised to the 100-pound title at the Kansas City Stampede in convincing fashion last week.
3. Ava Ward, sr., Centralia
Ward would probably sit a bit higher on this list if she had a few more matches this season. Through no fault of her own, she’s only competed in one tournament so far – the Wentzville Liberty Girls Invite – and took first at 130. She currently sits at 5-0 and is easily one of the state’s premier talents.
4. Mya Hairston, sr., Festus [committed to Central Methodist]
The defending Class 1 state champion at 100 pounds, Hairston swept the Festus Girls Tuesday Night Scramble, Fort Zumwalt North Tournament, Fort Zumwalt East Tournament and Union Girls Tournament to start 18-0.
5. Jessa Joiner, sr., Lebanon
Ranked No. 38 nationally in the class of 2005 and No. 10 at 110 pounds by flowrestling, Joiner cruised to the 115-pound championship of the KC Stampede to improve to 9-0.
6. Madeline Haynes, sr., Rockwood Summit
Wrestling at 145, Haynes has already won the Lady Longhorn Roundup, Valkyrie Clash Tournament, Fort Zumwalt East Tournament and swept the Schuman Scramble for an 18-0 start.
7. Kailey Benson, sr., Francis Howell Central
Winning the 130-pound title at the KC Stampede shouldn’t have been as easy as Benson made it seem. She’s now 23-0 to start 2024.
8. Zoey Haney, sr., Troy-Buchanan
Wrestling at 100 pounds, she’s already won the Valkyrie Clash Tournament, Holiday (Fl.) Knockout, Wentzville Liberty Girls Invite, Bolivar Girls Wrestling Tournament and went 3-0 at the Schuman Scramble. She’s currently 17-0.
9. Jayci Shelton, soph., Centralia
While her schedule this high school season hasn’t been as busy as some others, Shelton – reigning Class 1 champion at 155 who has bumped up to 170 this season - managed to sweep the Indian Girls’ Classic with five wins. Her only loss came in a major decision to Highland (Ill.) standout August Rottman in the finals of the Wentzville Liberty Girls Invite.
10. Alana Thelin, sr., Pleasant Hill
The reigning Class 1 champion at 170, Thelin is off to a 17-0 start after winning the KC Stampede last week. She bested another person on this list – Willard sophomore Emily Brixey – 8-1 in the finals of the Stampede.
11. Carli Vargas, soph., Kearney
At 190, Vargas is 14-0 with wins at the Wild West Kickoff Classic and Battle at the Katy Trail while also sweeping the Excelsior Springs Girls Tournament.
12. Sandy Breeden, jr., Liberty
Nope. You’re not seeing double. Sandy Breeden joins Lilly Breeden on this list as the sisters continue to be a dominant force at Liberty. The reigning Class 2 champion at 105, Sandy Breeden took the 105 crown at the KC Stampede with a 4-2 decision over Oklahoma City’s Krystan Perez. The win improved Breeden to 17-1.
13. Breanne Gibbs, jr., Moberly
Opponents haven’t stopped her and neither did moving up weight classes. Gibbs, 2023-24 Class 1 Champion at 145, remains undefeated at 155 this season – winning every match by fall. She’s competed at the 2024 Tiger Mat Classic, Lady Longhorn Classic and Blair Oaks Tournament.
14. Amitria McNack, sr., Clinton
Another stellar 155-pounder, McNack is 21-0 after winning the KC Stampede, Nixa Girls Invite, NKC – Tussle for the Tiara and Versailles Girls Tournament.
15. Alexis Stinson, jr., Liberty
Stinson has been dominant so far this season. She won every match by fall to win the 235-pound title at the KC Stampede. She also had a big win over Jayden Moehle (Grain Valley) to win the Lady Pirate Invitational. Stinson’s only loss was to Iowa standout and eventual champion Reese Baxter (Raccoon River-Northwest) in the semifinals of the Dan Gable Donnybrook in Iowa City, Iowa. She rebounded with a pair of pins – both in under 1 minute – to take third in that tournament.
16. Abigail Fuglsang, sr., Camdenton
Fuglsang has been singing a winning tune. Wrestling at two weight classes (110 and 115), Fuglsang remains unbeaten at 20-0. She won the Versailles Girls Tournament at 115 before going to 110 to win the Bolivar Girls Wrestling Tournament, 2024 Union Girls Tournament and the Nixa Girls Invite.
17. Autumn Calvert, sr., Winnetonka
A defending Class 2 state champion at 170, Calvert hasn’t been beaten this season and owns a head-to-head victory over Willard standout sophomore Emily Brixey.
18. Emily Brixey, soph., Willard
Brixey has three losses and three second place finishes this season. Two of her losses, however, came at the hands of No. 10 Alana Thelin – in the KC Stampede and Lady Pirate Wrestling Invitational. She also took second at the Nixa Girls Invite, losing by fall to Winnetonka’s Autumn Calvert.
19. Killian Evans, jr., Blue Springs
Evans went 5-0 at the Raytown Holiday Tournament and 2-0 at Battle of The Braids and currently carries an 18-2 mark. Her losses so far have been a 10-8 decision to Juliana Tice (North Kansas City) in the finals of the NKC – Tussle for the Tiara 2024 and by fall to Sandy Breeden in the semifinals of the Lady Pirate Wrestling Invitational.
20. Kenadee McDowell, soph., Francis Howell
The Class 2 runner-up behind Jessa Joiner at 115 pounds as a freshman last season, McDowell is off to a strong start after winning the 120-pound class at the KC Stampede. That performance came on the heels of a third-place finish at the Valkyrie Clash Tournament.
21. Aaliyah Grammer, sr., Lafayette Wildwood
Won the Valkyrie Clash and Chip Allison Tournaments at 190 pounds and took second at the KC Stampede – her only loss an 8-2 decision to Emma Heaton of Canyon Randall, Texas.
22. Jayden Moehle, jr., Grain Valley
Moehle has been tested early in the 235 class. At 15-4, she has second place finishes at the Steve Leslie Girls Invitational and the Lady Pirate Invitational – losing to Logan Sumner (Blair Oaks) and Alexis Stinson (Liberty) in the finals, respectively. After four wins at the KC Stampede, she suffered consecutive losses to Chloe Vawter (Little Axe, Okla.) and Sophiea Quinn (Lebanon).
23. Alison Gonier, sr., Park Hill
A former Class 2 champion, Gonier defeated Crystal Loera (Garden City, Kan.) to reach the 125 finals of the KC Stampede before losing to Violet De La Cruz of Conroe Woodlands College Park (Texas). She also won the Park Hill Girls Invitational and swept her matches at Battle of the Braids and Excelsior Springs Girls Tournament
24. Zoe Freeman, sr., Poplar Bluff [committed to Cornell Women’s College]
Freeman hasn’t seen much time on the mat in the early season – she’s won her only recorded match by fall – but her talent is undeniable. Wrestling at 235, she’s one of the best in the state any time she steps into the circle.
25. Talia Reed, sr., Oakville [committed to Missouri Baptist]
The talented senior has seen the podium twice so far this season - winning the Lady Longhorn Classic at 170 pounds and placing second at the Chip Allison Tournament.
Also considered: Kamryn Bourbon, Nixa; Ellie Higginbotham, Willard; Paige Strauch, NKC; Sophiea Quinn, Lebanon; Kendall Angelo, Oak Park; Keely Fallert, Oak Grove; Calyese Dupree, Nixa; Jacinda Espinosa, Rock Bridge; Ella Healthman, Nevada; Averi Dawn, Nevada.