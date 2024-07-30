Missouri high school athletes competing in 2024 Paris Olympic Games
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are in full swing as top athletes from around the globe gather in France looking for their shot at Olympic glory.
Ten total athletes from Missouri will compete in the Olympics and Paralympics, all representing Team USA.
For all these athletes, spending time at a Missouri high school was a part of their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Here are the former Missouri high school athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
- Napheesa Collier: Incarnate Word Academy (Basketball), 2-time Olympian: 2020, 2024
- Tyler Downs: Laurel Springs Online School (Diving), 2-time Olympian: 2020, 2024
- Quincy Hall: Raytown South HS (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Brandon Miller: John Burroughs HS (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Chris Nilsen: Park Hill HS (Track and Field), 2-time Olympian: 2020, 2024
- DeAnna Price: Troy Buchanan HS (Track and Field), 3-time Olympian: 2016, 2020, 2024
- Patrick Schulte: Francis Howell HS (Soccer), 2024 Olympian
- Jayson Tatum*: Chaminade College Preparatory School (Basketball), 2-time Olympian: 2020, 2024
- Rachel Tozier: Pattonsburg HS (Shooting), 2024 Olympian
*Tatum is a member of the NBA's Boston Celtics and helped lead his team to the 2024 NBA Championship in June.
Missouri high school athletes competing for Team USA in 2024 Paralympics
There is only one Paralympian from Missouri, and she will be competing in her fourth Paralympic games this summer:
- Colleen Young: Lindbergh HS (Para Swimming), 4-time Olympian: 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024
The 2024 Paralympics will take place August 28 - September 8 in Paris.
