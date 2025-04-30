High School

Missouri high school football: Duchesne announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Pioneers' schedule are Bishop Dubourg, Caruthersville and Crystal City

Andy Villamarzo

Generic Football Quarterback.jpg
Generic Football Quarterback.jpg / Taylor Balkom

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Show Me State and High School On SI Missouri will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Duchesne Pioneers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pioneers will play nine games, including three notable contests against Bishop Dubourg, Caruthersville and Crystal City.

Among other teams on the schedule are Fulton, Jennings, Alton Marquette, Priory, Westminster and at home against Veritas Christian.

Below is the Pioneers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

Duchesne Pioneers recently released their 2025 football schedule
Duchesne Pioneers recently released their 2025 football schedule / Courtesy of Duchesne Athletics

2025 DUCHESNE PIONEERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: at Alton Marquette

Sep. 6: at Priory

Sep. 12: vs. Caruthersville

Sep. 19: vs. Veritas Christian

Sep. 26: at Bishop Dubourg

Oct. 3: vs. Jennings

Oct. 10: at Crystal City

Oct. 17: vs. Westminster

Oct. 24: at Fulton

Oct. 31: MSSHA Districts

More From Missouri High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Missouri