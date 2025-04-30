Missouri high school football: Duchesne announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Show Me State and High School On SI Missouri will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Duchesne Pioneers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pioneers will play nine games, including three notable contests against Bishop Dubourg, Caruthersville and Crystal City.
Among other teams on the schedule are Fulton, Jennings, Alton Marquette, Priory, Westminster and at home against Veritas Christian.
Below is the Pioneers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 DUCHESNE PIONEERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: at Alton Marquette
Sep. 6: at Priory
Sep. 12: vs. Caruthersville
Sep. 19: vs. Veritas Christian
Sep. 26: at Bishop Dubourg
Oct. 3: vs. Jennings
Oct. 10: at Crystal City
Oct. 17: vs. Westminster
Oct. 24: at Fulton
Oct. 31: MSSHA Districts
More From Missouri High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi