Vote: Who should be SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (9/16/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week as nominated by fans, readers and staff.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced the following week. If you would like to nominate an athlete in the future, please email us.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Sarah Albers, Seckman volleyball
The freshman helped the Jaguars posted a 3-0 sweep over Fox on Sept. 9 with 12 service points, 4 aces, 11 kills and 5 blocks. She had 13 service points and 13 kills and 8 digs in a win against Windsor Imperial on Sept. 11.
Brilee Ash, Fulton softball
The left-handed hurler threw a complete game against Eugene on Tuesday, while aiding her cause by going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Treyton Barnett, Perryville boys soccer
The junior recorded three goals in a 5-1 win over Windsor on Tuesday, pushing the Pirates over the .500 on the season.
Jaidyn Brunnert, Carthage volleyball
The senior setter dished out 23 assists, while adding 13 kills and 7 digs to help the Lady Tigers beat Kickapoo on Thursday. It was believed to be the first-ever win against the Springfield school.
Alex De La Torre, Joplin boys soccer
In a 7-3 win over New Heights Academy, the Eagles’ senior netted four goals in a 7-3 win on Tuesday.
Gianna Ezekwe, North Kansas City girls cross country
After a pair of 3rd-place finishes to open the season, the senior won for the first time this year at the Ray-Pec Invitational on Saturday.
Lucky Ferry, Platte Valley football
In 8-man action, the junior running back scored three times to help the co-op from Northwest Missouri post a 52-6 win over Mound City in a game that ended at halftime.
Lynn Fletcher, University Academy/Kauffman
The junior running back scored three times to help the Gryphons post a 60-12 win against Kansas City Northeast on Friday, giving the team two wins in three games. The Kansas City school had only four wins last year.
Ali Gemmin, Cor Jesu girls soccer
The junior shot a team-best 33 to help the Chargers beat Villa Duchesne in a dual on Sept. 9 at Forest Hills Country Club.
Hoyt Gregory, Wentzville North Point football
The Grizzlies are off to a 3-0 start after a 24-6 win on Friday. The Lindenwood pledge was 19 for 23 for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns in the victory.
Carter Griffin-Horst, CBC boys soccer
The senior forward had five goals in three wins for the Cadets this past week, including two each against Wentzville Timberland and Fort Zumwalt East. He had one goal this season entering the win on Tuesday.
Cameron Harris, Parkway South football
The senior running back broke the Patriots’ all-time single-game rushing record with a 322-yard effort in a 26-21 win over Webster Groves on Friday. He added two touchdowns on 29 carries.
Khasye Highley, Springfield Parkview football
The junior running back scored three times in a 38-0 win over the Vikings, which snapped a 13-game losing streak.
Ashley Hilton, Hillsboro softball
The left-handed hurler tossed a no-hitter in a 12-0 win against Perryville on Thursday, helping the Hawks snap a 5-game losing streak.
Tanner Hollenbeck, Rockhurst boys soccer
The junior defender had a goal and contributed two assists in a 3-0 win over the Hawklets over Blue Valley (Kan.) in the Shawnee Mission East Tournament on Sept. 10.
Haley Martin, Hallsville softball
The right-handed pitcher, who will pitch at Division II Quincy, ended a 14-inning marathon with Blair Oaks on Wednesday with a strikeout. She finished with 22 in the 2-0 win.
Gabby McBride, Lindbergh softball
The all-state hurler didn’t get much time on the mound, in a 20-0 win over Mehlville that lasted only three innings on Monday. However, she struck out eight of the nine batters she faced.
Marleigh McDonald, Smithville softball
The returning all-state put up a big week of the Warriors. In eight games, she hit .667 with 9 runs and 17 stolen bases. She had multi-hit games in five of the eight contests, including three with at least three hits.
Emery McReynolds, Webster Groves softball
The Rockhurst University pledge went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle in a 15-6 win over Kirkwood on Wednesday. In addition, she broke the school’s career-home home run record.
Isaiah Mozee, Lee’s Summit North football
The Nebraska pledge had nine catches for 106 yards, which included the game-winning 23-yard touchdown for the Broncos to beat Mill Valley (Kan.) — the defending Class 5A champion from Kansas.
Brady Murdick, Blue Springs boys swimming and diving
The senior, a returning all-stater, won the 200-yard IM and 100-yard backstroke and was part of the winning 400-yard freestyle relay that helped the Wildcats take first pace in the Carthage Duals on Tuesday.
Amelia Raziq, Francis Howell Central softball
On Monday, the junior infielder set a school record and tied an MSHSAA record in a 23-6 win over Wentzville Holt. She went 4-for-6 with 4 home runs and eight RBI. That gave her 22 career home runs to break a school record that stood since 2019, while matching the MSHSAA, done twice prior.
Hunter Stahl, Wentzville North Point boys cross country
The junior set a new school record by running 15:47.61 to take first place at the Father Tolton Catholic Invitational on Saturday in Columbia.
Grace Tiedemann, Springfield Catholic girls golf
Playing at her school’s home tournament on Wednesday, the junior took first place by shooting 69 — which also helped the Irish take first place overall.
Sydney Wagner, Grain Valley softball
She scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh and then hit. Walk-off home run to beat Kickapoo on Saturday to help Grain Valley improve to 13-0.
Haider Waheed, Hancock boys soccer
The Tigers’ midfielder had back-to-back big games last week. He posted four goals in a 6-0 win over Cardinal Ritter on Sept. 9. The next day, he netted three goals in an 8-0 win over McCluer North.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivemo