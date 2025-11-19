High School

Montana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSA) - November 19, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Montana high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Senior QB Howie Martin and Billings Central Catholic will go for their second straight Montana Class A state title this weekend.
Senior QB Howie Martin and Billings Central Catholic will go for their second straight Montana Class A state title this weekend. / @Howie_Martin3 on X

The 2025 Montana high school football playoffs began on Friday, October 31.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Montana high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships this weekend.

2025 Montana (MHSA) 6-Player Football Bracket

No. 1N Chester-Joplin-Inverness vs. No. 1S Grass Range/Winnett - 11/22 at 1:00 p.m.

2025 Montana (MHSA) 8-Player Football Bracket

No. 1S Flint Creek Drummond/Philipsburg Coop vs. No. 1E Scobey/Opheim - 11/22 at 1:00 p.m.

2025 Montana (MHSA) Class B Football Bracket

No. 1S Manhattan vs. No. 2S Three Forks - 11/22 at 1:00 p.m.

2025 Montana (MHSA) Class A Football Bracket

No. 1E Billings Central Catholic vs. No. 1SW Frenchtown - 11/21 at 6:00 p.m.

2025 Montana (MHSA) Class AA Football Bracket

No. 1E Billings West vs. No. 1W Glacier - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m.

