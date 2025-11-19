Montana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSA) - November 19, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Montana high school football playoffs
The 2025 Montana high school football playoffs began on Friday, October 31.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Montana high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships this weekend.
2025 Montana (MHSA) 6-Player Football Bracket
No. 1N Chester-Joplin-Inverness vs. No. 1S Grass Range/Winnett - 11/22 at 1:00 p.m.
2025 Montana (MHSA) 8-Player Football Bracket
No. 1S Flint Creek Drummond/Philipsburg Coop vs. No. 1E Scobey/Opheim - 11/22 at 1:00 p.m.
2025 Montana (MHSA) Class B Football Bracket
No. 1S Manhattan vs. No. 2S Three Forks - 11/22 at 1:00 p.m.
2025 Montana (MHSA) Class A Football Bracket
No. 1E Billings Central Catholic vs. No. 1SW Frenchtown - 11/21 at 6:00 p.m.
2025 Montana (MHSA) Class AA Football Bracket
No. 1E Billings West vs. No. 1W Glacier - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m.
