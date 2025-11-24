Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 24, 2025
A stunning result in the Class AA state championship game felled Billings Central Catholic, which has been No. 1 in the High School On SI Montana Top 10 all year, and moved 2A champion Glacier to the top spot in the final rankings.
Frenchtown, which pulled the 31-21 upset of the Rams in the Class A final, moved up to No. 2, with Billings Central Catholic, Class B champion Manhattan and AA runner-up Billings West rounding out the top five.
High School on SI Montana Football Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 24, 2025
1. Glacier (12-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 5 Billings West 16-3
The Wolfpack finally ended an 11-year title drought and erased the memories of back-to-back losses in the 2A final by completing a perfect season, beating Billings West for the second time this year as Jackson Presley and Asher Knopik ran for third-quarter touchdowns to break a 3-3 halftime tie.
2. Frenchtown (11-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 3 Billings Central Catholic 31-21
No one gave the Broncs much of a chance of knocking off the defending Class A champs and winning their first title since 2009. They thrived in the underdog role, rallying from an early 14-3 deficit as freshman QB Cody Forthofer stepped in for an injured Dawson Rodoni and led them to four touchdowns, twice throwing for scores and running for another.
3. Billings Central Catholic (11-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Frenchtown 31-21
The Rams were riding a 23-game win streak, built a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter thanks to touchdown runs by Layne Alexander and Michael Thomas, and regained the lead at 21-17 on Howie Martin’s quarterback sneak midway through the third before their offense stalled the rest of the way.
4. Manhattan (12-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. No. 8 Three Forks 28-7
The Tigers were in their third consecutive Class B championship game and finally claimed their first title since 2020, building a 21-7 halftime lead and holding the ball for over 18 minutes in the second half to suck the life out of their opponent.
5. Billings West (10-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Glacier 16-3
The Golden Bears were in their first state final since 2021 and seeking their first title since 2018, but they were denied twice in the red zone — including on fourth down from the Wolfpack 6-yard line after a nine-minute drive fell short with 3:17 left.
6. Gallatin (9-2)
Previous ranking: 7
7. East Helena (8-3)
Previous ranking: 8
8. Three Forks (10-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Manhattan 28-7
The Wolves reached their first state championship game with a historic run that ran into a brick wall in their archrivals from just 12 miles down the road, scoring their only touchdown just before halftime on Kanon Reichman’s 23-yard pass to Gavin Etchison.
9. Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua (11-1)
Previous ranking: 9
10. Whitefish (8-3)
Previous ranking: 10
Dropped out
None
–
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter