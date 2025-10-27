Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025
The postseason has arrived for Montana high school football, and this week’s High School on SI Montana Top 10 rankings reflect a couple of results with major playoff implications.
East Helena romped past Fergus, 42-6, to knock the Golden Eagles from their Top 10 perch, with the Vigilantes moving into the rankings.
So did Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua after upsetting defending B state champion Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson, replacing the Mustangs in the Top 10.
1. Billings Central Catholic (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Dawson County 67-13
Next up: vs. Hamilton-Bigfork winner, A playoffs, Nov. 7
The defending Class A champion Rams romped to a postseason tuneup victory as senior QB Howie Martin threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns, and senior RB Ayden Salter ran for 98 yards and two scores while also catching a TD pass.
2. Glacier (9-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Big Sky 42-12
Next up: vs. Bozeman-Hellgate winner, AA playoffs, Nov. 7
The Wolfpack secured the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed in the AA bracket by holding the runner-up Eagles to 246 total yards and intercepting junior QB Eli Kasberg five times.
3. Laurel (8-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Havre 49-13
Next up: vs. Whitefish-Butte Central winner, A playoffs, Nov. 7
Senior QB Krew Hunter threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns on 9-of-10 passing, and senior RB Curtis Fox ran for 187 yards and three scores for the Central Conference champion Locomotives.
4. Billings West (8-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Belgrade 55-21
Next up: vs. Helena-Great Falls winner, AA playoffs, Nov. 7
The Golden Bears wrapped up the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the AA bracket thanks to a big night from senior QB CJ Johnson, who was 12-of-14 passing for 200 yards and three touchdowns.
5. Manhattan (8-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. WHWC 62-13
Next up: vs. Joliet, B playoffs, Nov. 1
The Tigers scored in all three phases to wrap up a third consecutive Southern Conference title and second straight undefeated regular season.
6. Frenchtown (8-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Stevensville 49-8
Next up: vs. Sidney-Fergus winner, A playoffs, Nov. 7
The Southwest Conference champion Broncs earned a first-round bye with the dominant win over Stevensville.
7. Gallatin (8-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Billings Senior 42-0
Next up: vs. Sentinel-Billings Senior winner, AA playoffs, Nov. 7
Samuel Litzen hooked up with Carter Dahlke for a 56-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, and the Raptors rolled from there to secure the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.
8. East Helena (7-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. then-No. 4 Fergus 42-6
Next up: vs. Dawson County, A playoffs, Oct. 31
The 5-year-old program earned its first home playoff game by thrashing the Golden Eagles, forcing four turnovers while junior RB Leo Longcake ran for 110 yards and five touchdowns, becoming the Vigilantes' first 1,000-yard rusher in the process.
9. Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua (9-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. then-No. 6 Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson 38-13
Next up: vs. Loyola Sacred Heart/Valley Christian, B playoffs, Nov. 1
Senior Khye Gamas ran for a game-high 227 yards and four touchdowns, and the Scotties limited the Mustangs’ high-powered attack to 223 yards to down the defending state champs and claim the Northern Conference title.
10. Three Forks (7-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Jefferson 50-28
Next up: vs. Baker, B playoffs, Nov. 1
Junior QB Kanon Reichman tossed three touchdown passes and ran for a 14-yard touchdown to open the scoring as the Wolves clinched the Southern Conference No. 2 seed.
Dropped out
No. 4 Fergus
No. 6 Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson Mustangs