Vote: Who’s the Top Returning Quarterback in Montana for 2025?
The Treasure State features some of the top high school quarterbacks on the West Coast as the 2024-2025 school year comes to an end and head into the off-season.
With the ever changing landscape of the high school football scene in Montana, we wanted to take a quick look at some of the top signal callers and ask you the fan, who's the best one out there. We put together a list of 12 signal callers and vote on who you think leads the way.
Voting closes August 1, 2025
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
CJ Johnson, Billings West
Not many in the Treasure State put up the kind of yardage Johnson did in 2024. As a junior, Johnson finished completing 216-of-324 passes for 2,950 yards and 25 touchdowns. Also added 174 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Jackson Presley, Glacier
In 2023, Presley surpassed the 3,000 plateau, but in '24 just fell short of passing that mark. Last season, PResley threw for 2,669 yards, 25 touchdowns and also added 268, 12 scores on the ground.
Howie Martin, Billings Central Catholic
Martin is arguably one of the most accurate passers coming back to the state this upcoming season. The quarterback completed 93-of-124 (75 percent) of his passes for 1,456 yards and 19 touchdowns. Added 237 yards and nine scores on the ground.
Krew Hunter, Laurel
The 6-foot, 180-pound signal caller, who also plays basketball, had himself a strong 2024 campaign under center for Laurel. Hunter finished completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,905 yards and 15 touchdowns. Also rushed for 519 yards and scored 11 times.
Griffin Terry, Havre
Terry looked every bit of being one of Montana's best field generals from a season ago and will be a passer to watch this fall. The quarterback in 2024 threw for 1,625 yards, 17 touchdowns and also added 340 on the ground and eight scores.
Cole Schmit, Bigfork
Looking at the totality of what Schmit did for Bigfork last season, his numbers are right on par with most on this very list. In 2024, Schmit finished completing 80-of-149 passes for 1,293 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Avery Omlid, Big Sky
The sophomore signal caller this past season completed 149-of-262 passes for 1,973 yards and 13 touchdowns. Also rushed for 422 yards and six scores.
Brock Peace, Fairfield/Augusta
Peace is another quarterback that’s put up significant yardage as a sophomore, completing 104-of-191 passes for 1,333 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Kanon Reichman, Three Forks/Willow Creek
Reichman played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this past season and ended up throwing for 1,861 yards and 14 touchdowns this fall. Reichman rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 19 times on the ground.
Tyzer Jody, Jefferson
The sophomorequarterback was superb for Jefferson, completing 83-of-171 passes for 1,526 yards and 13 touchdowns. Also made 20 tackles and picked off a pass on defense.
Banyan Johnston, Columbia Falls
Playing a role on both offense and defense for Columbia Falls, Johnston was impressive as a two-way starter. Johnston on offense threw for 1,695 yards and 16 touchdowns, then on defense at linebacker made 30 tackles and a sack.
Cooper Weston, Hamilton
The Hamilton quarterback left an impression playing as a freshman, completing 59-of-117 passes for 700 yards, seven touchdowns and just two picks.
