Vote: Who Was The Top Sophomore Football Player In Montana Of 2024?
The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the West Coast, reflecting on the last few months.
One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where sophomores that saw extensive playing time come into the mix.
That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top sophomore football player of 2024?
We will go state-by-state along the West Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the sophomores that won going head-to-head.
We’ve selected 14 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Avery Omlid, QB, Big Sky
The sophomore signal caller this past season completed 149-of-262 passes for 1,973 yards and 13 touchdowns. Also rushed for 422 yards and six scores.
Brock Peace, QB, Fairfield/Augusta
Peace is another quarterback that’s put up significant yardage as a sophomore, completing 104-of-191 passes for 1,333 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Kanon Reichman, QB, Three Forks/Willow Creek
Reichman played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this past season and ended up throwing for 1,861 yards and 14 touchdowns this fall. Reichman rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 19 times on the ground.
Tyzer Jody, QB, Jefferson
The sophomorequarterback was superb for Jefferson, completing 83-of-171 passes for 1,526 yards and 13 touchdowns. Also made 20 tackles and picked off a pass on defense.
Banyan Johnston, QB/LB, Columbia Falls
Playing a role on both offense and defense for Columbia Falls, Johnston was impressive as a two-way starter. Johnston on offense threw for 1,695 yards and 16 touchdowns, then on defense at linebacker made 30 tackles and a sack.
Jesse Reed, RB, Wolf Point/Frazer/Lustre Christian
Reed was strong out of the backfield for Wolf Point/Frazer/Lustre Christian, rushing for 498 yards on 95 carries and scoring four touchdowns.
Steele Harris, WR, Great Falls
Harris was one of the state's top sophomore receivers this season, hauling in 34 passes for 601 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Drew Almquist, WR, Capital
The Capital wide receiver was stellar this fall, catching 37 passes for 564 yards and scoring nine touchdowns.
Cooper Pelc, WR, Glacier
Pelc was one of the state leaders among sophomores in receiving, catching 19 passes for 481 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jake Schneiter, ATH, Florence-Carlton
The leading tackler among all sophomores was Schneiter of Florence-Carlton. Schneiter this past season notched 128 tackles and 22 went for a loss. Also rushed for 748 yards and scored eight times on offense.
Kenan Labrie, DL, Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dodson
The Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dodson defensive lineman had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 68 tackles, 15.5 going for a loss and 5.5 sacks.
Ethan Goodluck, DL, Colstrip
Memrick found his way to the ball carriers plenty this past fall season. The sophomore finished racking up 69 tackles and three going for loss.
Davin Graves, DB, Laurel
The sophomore defensive back was among the leaders in the interception department, racking up four picks so far this season.
Tavyn Anderson, DB, Broadwater
Keeping pace with Graves up above is Anderson for Broadwater, with the defensive back notching four interceptions this season for the state-lead among sophomores.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi