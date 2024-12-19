Muenster edges Shiner to win Texas 2A Division 2 high school football championship (video/photos)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Casen Carney rushed for a game-high 147 yards and scored four touchdowns to lift Muenster to a 36-29 victory over Shiner on Wednesday night in the Texas 2A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium.
Carney had three rushing touchdowns in the first half for the Hornets (14-2) and had the game-winning score with just 40 seconds remaining on a 6-yard run. Carney also passed for 171 yards. Nolan Peel rushed for 40 yards and scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter for Muenster.
It marked the second state football title for Muenster and its first since 2017.
Carson Schuette supplied two touchdowns for Shiner (12-4) - one on a 29-yard pass to Jarvis Williams in the first quarter and another on a 1-yard run that had given the Comanches a 29-28 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Freshman linebacker Triston Vesey of Shiner was named the game's Defensive MVP after he had 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a half sack.