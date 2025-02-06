10 most intriguing 2025 national high school football matchups set so far
Looking around the country, high school football programs have begun setting up their 2025 schedules and there’s plenty of interesting matchups already set in stone.
Now we know there’s bound to be a bunch more that come down the pipeline that have us eyeballing the 2025 campaign already, but there’s several that stand out to this point thus far.
We plucked out 10 2025 national high school football matchups that we feel are the most intriguing so far.
Saraland (Alabama) at Jackson (Alabama), Aug 22nd
Life after KJ Lacey for Saraland up against a Landon Duckworth-led Jackson team. This will be interesting to kickoff the Alabama high school football season.
East St. Louis (Illinois) at Bergen Catholic (New Jersey), Aug. 28th
The Battle at the Beach in Ocean City will be buzzing when the Flyers head into the Jersey Shore to take on New Jersey's top football program in Bergen Catholic.
Camden (New Jersey) at Martinsburg (West Virginia), Aug. 29th
It's rare to see a team out of New Jersey head into the ole country roads of West Virginia, but the Martinsburg Bulldogs feel ready to take on out-of-state competition.
Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) at Melissa (Texas), Aug. 29th
The Ironmen heading down to the Lone Star State against Melissa will certainly be interesting to the fact of how many times do you see teams from New Jersey face a Texas squad?
Venice (Florida) at Miami Northwestern (Florida), Aug. 29th
Matchup looking familiar to you? Yeah, because Teddy Bridgewater's Bulls faced Venice in the regular season in 2024, falling in overtime. Now both teams will square off at Traz Powell Stadium coming off state championship seasons.
Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) at West Boca Raton (Florida), Sep. 5th
Bergen Catholic will make its second trip in three years down to Florida, but this time instead of facing Chaminade-Madonna, they'll take on Class 6A state champion West Boca Raton. This should be a good tilt.
Somers (New York) at Iona Prep (New York), Sep. 6th
Both of these teams were arguably the top programs out of the Empire State in 2024. Now they clash early in the New York high school football season.
East St. Louis (Illinois) at Bishop Gorman (Nevada), Sep. 12th
The Flyers are definitely getting their miles in traveling wise as they'll head to Las Vegas to take on the Gaels in a matchup between nationally-ranked programs.
IMG Academy National (Florida) at Venice (Florida), Oct. 3rd
Without a doubt the best game between two South Suncoast programs, we think this one could have implications when it comes to who might be the top program in Florida. Last time around was a one-score game.
Cardinal Mooney (Florida) at Clearwater Central Cathedral (Florida), Oct. 3rd
This is a old rivalry revived. The Cougars heading up to Clearwater to take on the Marauders will be a doozy between to private school powers out of the Sunshine State.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi