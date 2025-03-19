2025 Broward County Classic: St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) to face Mater Dei (California)
When it comes to high school football showcases, not many can stack up to what the annual Broward County High School Football Classic puts on year in and year out.
This upcoming 2025 season will be no different as event organizer Kevin Perry went on 560 AM Sports WQAM with high school football expert Larry Blustein and announced seven matchups that are set for this August. Perry has told High School On SI that a potential eighth game could be in the works, but nothing has been finalized as of yet.
Headlining this upcoming slate of games is a highly anticipated contest between the hometown St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (Florida) taking on the 2024 High School On SI national champion Mater Dei Monarchs (California).
Mater Dei to face St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) on Aug. 23rd in South Florida
St. John Bosco (California) to open up 2025 high school football season in Florida's South Suncoast
The contest will likely be played on Saturday, a day after St. John Bosco (California) faces off against Manatee (Florida) over in Bradenton, Florida in the East-West Flo-Cal Classic.
Down below are the seven confirmed matchups so far for the 4th annual Broward County High School Football Classic:
4th Annual Broward County High School Football Classic
Piper (Florida) vs. Peachtree Ridge (Georgia)
ANDY'S QUICK TAKE: The Bengals are on the rise down in South Florida, coming off a 10-2 season, the best finish record wise since 2025 for the program. Peachtree Ridge just recently lost dual-threat quarterback Darnell Kelly, who transferred to Langston Hughes.
Monarch (Florida) vs. Bolles (Florida)
ANDY'S QUICK TAKE: Want to see some wide receiver talent? Then you're gonna want to get in your car and head down to South Florida for this one. Monarch's Jabari Brady and Bolles' Naeem Burroughs are a couple of the state's best when it comes to talented pass catchers.
West Broward (Florida) vs. Corner Canyon (Utah)
ANDY'S QUICK TAKE: You might remember Corner Canyon from when they pulled off a titanic victory over IMG Academy last season at home. Now the Chargers will head down to the Sunshine State, but this time to take on a West Broward program that's slowly made strides towards being in the conversation among the upper elchelon.
Dillard (Florida) vs. Miami Norland (Florida)
ANDY'S QUICK TAKE: The debut of Kai Moore under center for the Vikings will be on full display come late August, with Ennio Yapoor, Dade County's all-time leading passer, now graduating. How will the Vikings look with someone other than Yapoor tossing passes?
Plantation American Heritage (Florida) vs. St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania)
ANDY'S QUICK TAKE: Getting to see Dia Bell (Texas commitment) play definitely is worth the price of admission alone, but this Patriots' team will have a little different look as life after Malachi Toney and Byron Louis begins. On the other side slinging the rock is 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior Charlie Foulke for the Hawks.
Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
ANDY'S QUICK TAKE: There's reason to believe this game could be the best of the entire showcase, featuring two clubs that faced off in the classic back in 2023. The Lions edged out the Panthers then, but this St. Frances Academy team could make a statement right out of the gates down in Broward County. Top players to watch for are Chaminade's Derrek Cooper and St. Frances' Zion Elee.
Mater Dei (California) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
ANDY'S QUICK TAKE: I mean, does it get any better than this? This game has been years in the making and now the two private school powers clash for a tilt we've all been waiting for. Both clubs are bringing back plenty of talent to both sides of the ball and this should be a bring your popcorn-kinda game.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi