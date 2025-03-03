St. John Bosco (California) to open up 2025 high school football season in Florida's South Suncoast
When the St. John Bosco (California), one of the country's elite high school football programs, opens up the 2025 season, they will be going up against one of the top teams out of the Sunshine State.
The Manatee Hurricanes released their 2025 schedule on Monday afternoon, with the most noticeable game being the home opener on August 22nd going up against the Braves at Hawkins Stadium on Joe Kinnan Field in Bradenton.
The Braves are one of California’s best teams annually and are coming off an 11-2 campaign, with both of their losses coming to Mater Dei, the country’s top team of 2024.
Also on the schedule is Lowndes (Georgia, who Manatee also faced in the 2024 season.
Manatee is coming off a 10-2 season playing in Florida’s Class 5A, reaching the state semifinals and narrowly losing to eventual state champion, St. Thomas Aquinas.
Lowndes defeated Manatee, 30-15, back on Sep. 6th in Valdosta.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi