Mater Dei to face St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) on Aug. 23rd in South Florida

The 2024 No. 1-ranked team in the nation will face the Raiders in Fort Lauderdale this summer

Jordon Davison and Mater Dei take on De La Salle in the 2024 CIF Open Division state championship game.
Jordon Davison and Mater Dei take on De La Salle in the 2024 CIF Open Division state championship game. / Photo by David Dennis

When the 2025 high school football kicks off, it'll start with an absolute banger down in South Florida, which many believe will be apart of the annual Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase.

Mater Dei released its 2025 schedule and will begin on the road down in South Florida against St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida). The Monarchs will also face Bishop Gorman (Nevada) and Orange Lutheran in back-to-back weeks.

The Monarchs will face St. John Bosco at the end of the regular season on Halloween.

The Raiders are coming off another state championship season as they cruised to a 34-0 rout of Lakeland in the Class 5A title game. St. Thomas Aquinas finished 2024 with a overall record of 12-3.

Down below is Mater Dei's 2025 regular season schedule:

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

