Mater Dei to face St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) on Aug. 23rd in South Florida
When the 2025 high school football kicks off, it'll start with an absolute banger down in South Florida, which many believe will be apart of the annual Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase.
Mater Dei released its 2025 schedule and will begin on the road down in South Florida against St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida). The Monarchs will also face Bishop Gorman (Nevada) and Orange Lutheran in back-to-back weeks.
The Monarchs will face St. John Bosco at the end of the regular season on Halloween.
The Raiders are coming off another state championship season as they cruised to a 34-0 rout of Lakeland in the Class 5A title game. St. Thomas Aquinas finished 2024 with a overall record of 12-3.
Down below is Mater Dei's 2025 regular season schedule:
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi