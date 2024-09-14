5-star lineman carries Waffle House flag as football team takes the field
Jackson Cantwell is one of the hottest high school football prospects in the nation, but the junior five-star offensive tackle is still waffling when it comes to his college choice.
Cantwell led his Nixa (Missouri) football team onto the field Friday night carrying a Waffle House flag.
What did it mean? Was it NIL-related? Or does Cantwell just really like Waffle House?
The son of two Olympic throwers, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman is the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2026 — and also has the potential to become a track and field Olympian as thrower just like his mom and dad.
Cantwell announced his first major recruiting decision in July, trimming his list of dozens of offers to 14 semifinalists: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.
Here he is leading his team onto the field with the Waffle House flag:
Now just in case Cantwell really does love Waffle House this much, we decided to evaluate all of those 14 schools based on their proximity to a Waffle House.
Here you go (and thank you, Google Maps):
1. Alabama
Closest Waffle House to campus: 0.2 miles away
2. Arkansas
Closest Waffle House to campus: 0.7 miles away
3. Florida
Closest Waffle House to campus: 1.2 miles away
4. Georgia
Closest Waffle House to campus: 0.5 miles away
5. LSU
Closest Waffle House to campus: 3.3 miles away
6. Miami
Closest Waffle House to campus: 20.4 miles away
7. Michigan
Closest Waffle House to campus: 45.2 miles away
8. Missouri
Closest Waffle House to campus: 1.4 miles away
9. Nebraska
Closest Waffle House to campus: 173 miles away
10. Ohio State
Closest Waffle House to campus: 0.1 miles away
11. Ole Miss
Closest Waffle House to campus: 3.2 miles away
12. Oregon
Closest Waffle House to campus: 1,241 miles away
13. Texas A&M
Closest Waffle House to campus: 89.2 miles away
14. USC
Closest Waffle House to campus: 384 miles away
So in terms of the unofficial Waffle House indicator, expect Cantwell's top three to be Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia, while Oregon, USC and Nebraska have an uphill battle ahead.
When it comes to volume, Georgia would appear to have the edge.
According to a 2022 tally, the Peach State had the most Waffle Houses in the country with 433. That's more than Florida (185), Alabama (153) and Ohio (80) combined.
The only states on Cantwell's list that don't have any Waffle Houses are Nebraska, Oregon and California.
You're welcome.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.