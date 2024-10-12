5-star OL Jackson Cantwell scores trick-play TD, pancakes teammate while celebrating
Anybody who follows high school football knows about Jackson Cantwell's patented pancake blocks.
Some might also know he has an affinity for Waffle House.
The 6-foot-8, 300-pound junior ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 Class of 2026 prospect regardless of position showed a new element to his game Friday night.
Nixa (Missouri) called Cantwell's number on a fake QB sneak/lateral to the big man near the goal line.
After scoring easily, Cantwell effortlessly cleans out teammate Lane Meltabarger while celebrating the TD:
Meltabarger is listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds.
Nixa improved to 7-0 with a 42-0 win over Waynesville on Friday, Oct. 11.
Cantwell wore Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oregon Ducks gloves in Nixa's win the previous week over Kickapoo, but he hasn't narrowed his list of college choices from 14.
Those still in the running for the nimble, strong offensive tackle are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.
SBLive/SI recruiting expert Andrew Nemec advises that Georgia and Missouri are two schools worth keeping close tabs on until the end of Cantwell's recruiting process.
Earlier this season he was photographed with one Georgia glove and one Missouri glove.
