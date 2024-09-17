National high school football plays of the week: Vote (9/17/2024)
Every week during the 2024 high school football season, SBLive/SI will scour the country for the top 10 plays in high school football and let fans vote for their favorite.
Each weekly winner will become eligible for an end-of-season poll to name the National High School Football Play of the Year.
Check out the video below and vote for your favorite play from Sept. 2-8, 2024.
The voting will conclude Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
Descriptions of each play are below the poll.
1. Aiden McGinnis, Bishop Lynch (Texas)
Shows incredible hands and concentration on neck-craning, over-the-shoulder catch.
2. Eric Winters, Enterprise (Alabama)
Turns muffed kickoff into 99-yard TD in a blink of an eye.
3. Jackson Cantwell, Nixa (Missouri)
Five-star offensive tackle tosses pass rusher aside like a rag doll.
4. Jaime Ffrench, Mandarin (Florida)
Tough to count how many defenders’ ankles he broke on this catch-and-run.
5. JJ Baldwin, Benedictine (Ohio)
Crowd goes wild after his one-handed grab over two defenders.
6. Jordan Allen, Buford (Georgia)
Lays out to make diving catch in the corner of the end zone.
7. Kei’shjuan Telfair, Euclid (Ohio)
Palms a one-handed pick and takes it to the house for 6.
8. Mikey Sumko, Mesa Mountain View (Arizona)
Makes diving one-handed catch in the end zone in tight coverage.
9. Rhet Lavergne, Lutheran South (Texas)
Executes perfect squib kick resulting in improbable game-winning TD by Parker Pfeiffer.
10. Tavian Edwards, Skyridge (Utah)
Skies high to grab a one-handed interception.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS OF THE WEEK:
