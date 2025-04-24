Alijah Arenas, 5-star USC commit, hospitalized after car crash
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that 5-star guard Alijah Arenas from Chatsworth High in Southern California was involved in a serious car accident early Thursday morning.
Charania's tweet at 11:22 a.m. reports the crash hospitalized Arenas, 18, and placed him into an induced coma.
Arenas is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and is committed to play for USC.
UPDATE ON ARENAS' STATUS
High School On SI was able to find out that Arenas was involved in a car accident while driving a Tesla Cybertruck. The vehicle caught fire and Arenas inhaled smoke, which is why he was induced into a coma, according to sources, who say inducing a coma is considered "protocol for smoke inhalation."
Arenas suffered no broken bones or significant bodily injury.
MORE ON ARENAS
Arenas is a standout high school basketball player that was the first Los Angeles City Section player to reach 3,000 career points, and he did it in just three seasons. He's just the 15th player in California reach that milestone.
The senior guard reclassified from the class of 2026 to this year's 2025 class. Soon after that announcement, he committed to USC to play for Eric Musselman.
Arenas' prolific scoring ability and leadership led Chatsworth to a second straight CIF State final in Sacramento. He was selected to the 2025 McDonald's All-American game and named co-City Player of the Year.
He was also named High School On SI's SoCal Offensive Player of the Year.
Arenas averaged 30.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season en route to a City Section Open Division final, CIF State Division II regional title, and the CIF State Division II final.
