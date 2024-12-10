Aiden Bliss, Ashlyn Hermanofski voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (12/2/2024)
Congratulations to Port Allegany (Pennsylvania) junior Aiden Bliss and Northwest Area (Pennsylvania) junior Ashlyn Hermanofski for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Nov. 25-Dec. 1.
Bliss, a running back, had 35 carries for 294 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-8 romp over Fort Cherry.
Hermanofski, a guard, scored 35 points in a 67-12 rout of MMI Prep.
Bliss received 51.67 percent of the vote to beat out Preston Kempf of Providence (Indiana), who got 19.45 percent.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received more than 80,000 votes.
Hermanofski was the runaway winner with 92.32 percent of the vote.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 700 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Aiden Bliss, jr., Port Allegany (Pennsylvania) football
Port Allegany’s season came to an end last week with a 41-22 loss to Bishop Guilfoyle. Bliss received 51.67 percent of the vote.
2. Preston Kempf, sr., Providence (Indiana) football
Kempf ran for 200 yards and four touchdowns and threw another TD as Providence claimed the Class 1A championship with a 35-20 win over North Judson-San Pierre. He received 19.45 percent of the vote.
3. Dierre Hill Jr., sr., Althoff Catholic (Illinois) football
Hill Jr., a four-star Oregon commit, had 518 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns — six rushing, one receiving — as Althoff Catholic defeated Lena-Winslow, 57-14, in the Class 1A title game. Hill received 11.38 percent of the vote.
4. Dylan Rebura, sr., Nixa (Missouri) football
Rebura ran for 366 yards and six touchdowns as Nixa edged Kirkwood, 56-46. He received 4.95 percent of the vote.
5. Talan Arnett, jr., Mountain View (Arizona) football
Arnett caught four passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns as Mountain View downed Brophy College, 28-27, in a Class 6A semifinal. Arnett has 23 touchdown receptions this fall, a new 6A single-season record. He received 4.55 percent of the vote.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Ashlyn Hermanofski, jr., Northwest Area (Pennsylvania) basketball
Hermanofski is a three-sport athlete for Northwest Area. She received 92.32 percent of the vote.
7. Lauren Bailey, jr., Mount Olive (Illinois) basketball
Bailey had 29 points in a 48-36 win over Bunker Hill. She received 4.61 percent of the vote.
8. Aaliyah Chavez, sr., Monterey (Texas) basketball
Chavez had 46 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals as Monterey took down Plainview, 83-60. She received 0.77 percent of the vote.
9. Kai’Veyh Robinson, so., Lincoln (California) flag football
Robinson caught a pair of touchdowns in a 12-2 win over Lowell for the first San Francisco Section flag football championship. She received 0.46 percent of the vote.
10. Macy Groharing, jr., Byron (Illinois) basketball
Groharing netted her 1,000th career point as Byron dominated Pearl City, 55-18. The junior had 28 points in the blowout win. She received 0.31 percent of the vote.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports