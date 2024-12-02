Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (12/2/2024)
Each week during the high school sports season, SBLive/SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Nov. 25-Dec. 1. Voting closes on Monday, Dec. 9 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
SBLive/SI National High School Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Lauren Bailey, jr., Mount Olive (Illinois) basketball
Bailey had 29 points in a 48-36 win over Bunker Hill.
2. Aaliyah Chavez, sr., Monterey (Texas) basketball
Chavez had 46 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals as Monterey took down Plainview, 83-60.
3. Jalyn Davidson, sr., North Central (Indiana) basketball
Davidson finished with 28 points, five assists and five steals in a 65-24 dismantling of Eastern Greene.
4. Leah DiFranco, jr., Midview (Ohio) basketball
DiFranco poured in 33 points as Midview downed Vermilion, 58-44.
5. Lauren Flowers, sr., Carrollton (Illinois) basketball
Flowers erupted for 37 points as Carrollton routed Auburn in the Waverly Thanksgiving Tournament title game, 67-38.
6. Gerritt Griggs, sr., Central-Phenix City (Alabama) flag football
Griggs completed 13 of 18 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns as Central-Phenix City downed Auburn in the Class 6A-7A semifinals, 33-12.
7. Macy Groharing, jr., Byron (Illinois) basketball
Groharing netted her 1,000th career point as Byron dominated Pearl City, 55-18. The junior had 28 points in the blowout win.
8. Kamarie Hardeman, sr., Waxahachie (Texas) basketball
Hardeman had 36 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists as Waxahachie fell to Lake Ridge, 69-58.
9. Ashlyn Hermanofski, jr., Northwest Area (Pennsylvania) basketball
Hermanofski scored 35 points in a 67-12 rout of MMI Prep.
10. Jacklynn Hosier, sr., Alexandria-Monroe (Indiana) basketball
Hosier, a Vermont commit, had 32 points, 11 steals, four assists and three rebounds in a 76-12 win over Anderson Prep Academy.
11. Jenna Kate Hutchison, jr., Spain Park (Alabama) flag football
Hutchison threw four touchdowns while running for another in a 33-27 overtime victory over Hewitt-Trussville in the Class 6A-7A semifinals. Spain Park and Central-Phenix City will meet in the finals on Wednesday.
12. Hope Johnson, so., Paulding County (Georgia) basketball
Johnson had 25 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 71-64 loss to Alexander.
13. Fran Kelly, jr., Hernando (Mississippi) basketball
Kelly put up 33 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists as Hernando blew by New Albany, 69-23.
14. Ayla McDowell, sr., Cypress Springs (Texas) basketball
McDowell, a five-star South Carolina commit, tallied 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals as Cypress Springs downed Fort Bend Travis, 86-40.
15. Gaby Oliver, sr., Palo Verde (Arizona) basketball
Oliver led the way with 33 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in a 42-38 victory over Mountain View.
16. Kai’Veyh Robinson, so., Lincoln (California) flag football
Robinson caught a pair of touchdowns in a 12-2 win over Lowell for the first San Francisco Section flag football championship.
