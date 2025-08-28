America's top guard Brandon McCoy Jr. transfers to Sierra Canyon for senior season
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) just quickly became one of the top teams vying for an Open Division title in 2026.
The Trailblazers, who are just off a CIF State Division I crowning, have added 5-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. from St. John Bosco. McCoy will play along 4-star forwards Maxi Adams and Brannon Martinsen (who just completed his transfer from JSerra), and new guard DeLan Grant (a summer transfer from St. Francis).
This news was first reported by High School On SI's Tarek Fattal.
McCoy is a 5-star prospect with offers to Duke, Kansas, UCLA, Auburn, Alabama and Arizona; and widely regarded as the nation's top guard prospect in the 2026 class.
McCoy, Adams, Martinsen and Grant make Sierra Canyon an immediate way-too-early front runner for the CIF Southern Section Open Division title along with Notre Dame/Shermans Oaks. Adams is concluding what is arguably the best summer of any high school prospect in America, capped by an offer from Duke in recent weeks.
Sierra Canyon is known for accepting transfers late in the summer. Names like Ziaire Williams, Brandon Boston Jr., Cassius Stanley, Kenyon Martin Jr., Duane Washington and Scotty Pippen Jr. all transferred in to play for the Trailblazers before going on to win hardware. Williams, Boston Jr. and Washington were specifically notable transfers that came in for their senior season like McCoy is.
McCoy is one of the most coveted 2026 prospects in the country, ranked among the top guards in American no matter what recruiting website you look at. McCoy is a 6-foot-4 combo guard with a do-it-all skill set and outstanding on-ball defense ability. He just helped USA Basketball's U19 team win the Gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Sweden.
The senior-to-be helped St. John Bosco win a CIF State Division I championship as a sophomore in 2024. McCoy, who was heralded as the No. 1 sophomore in the country at the time, looked every bit of that on an NBA floor, tallying 18 points, eight rebounds and drawing seven fouls.
As a junior this past 2024-25 season, McCoy saw limited time due to injury, according to coach Matt Dunn.
MORE ON SIERRA CANYON
Along with McCoy, Adams, Martinsen and Grant, the Trailblazers are also expecting seniors Stephen Kankole and Jordan Askew, along with sophomore Jordan Mize to have bigger roles on the 2025-26 edition of coach Andre Chevalier's ball club.
Sierra Canyon is coming off a successful campaign that was capped with a CIF State Division I championship by defeating Stockton Lincoln 58-53 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in March.
This upcoming season will be the first time in six seasons Sierra Canyon will not have Bronny or Bryce James on the roster.
Sierra Canyon is expected to play a national schedule this winter which could include national events like Les Schwab, Bass Pro, Hoophall Classic and others.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: