Bishop Gorman's Jett Washington lowers boom on Aquinas' Richard Compton, who hangs on, shrugs
Richard Compton 1, Jett Washington 0.
Early in the nationally televised Bishop Gorman (Nevada) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) high school football game Saturday on ESPN, Gorman's Washington lowered the boom on Aquinas' Compton.
Compton hung on, hopped up and signaled first down, while Washington had to wonder what he had to do not only to jar the ball loose, but to not draw a flag.
The hit looked clean (although very hard), as Washington led with his shoulder, but the refs ruled Compton was a defenseless receiver. You make the call:
Compton looked anything but defenseless when he popped up, and just a couple of plays later — after a half-the-distance-to-the-goal penalty — Aquinas scored the first touchdown of the game.
Washington, the nephew of Kobe Bryant, told SBLive/SI last week that he's mostly being recruited at safety.
He has more than 20 offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan and Oregon. At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Washington has the build and athleticism to play on both sides of the ball at the next level.
“Ninety percent of schools are (offering me) at free safety,” Washington said after Bishop Gorman's win over Kahuku last week. “A couple of schools have talked about me playing safety and receiver, but most of them have been safety.”
Compton is a 5-foot-11 senior receiver for St. Thomas Aquinas, and he gained some toughness cred Saturday by shrugging off the biggest hit stick of the first half.
Aquinas leads 14-10 midway through the third quarter of a game that was delayed an hour by lightning and heavy rain.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports