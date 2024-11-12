Braeden Jackson, Ariana Akey voted High School Sports on SI National Athletes of the Week (11/4/2024)
Congratulations to Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) senior Braeden Jackson and Mountain Vista (Colorado) junior Ariana Akey for being voted High School Sports on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Oct. 28-Nov. 3.
Jackson, a running back, compiled 342 all-purpose yards and scored six total touchdowns in a 52-28 trouncing of Iowa City.
Akey, a flag football two-way standout, ran for three touchdowns, threw two TDs and intercepted a pair of passes on defense as Mountain Vista captured the Class 5A title with a 32-21 win over Arvada West.
Jackson received 43.14 percent of the vote, narrowly edging out Napoleon (Ohio) quarterback Owen Espinoza, who finished with 41.9 percent. Espinoza threw for 246 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-0 shutout of Lorain Clearview.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 200,000 votes.
Akey earned 56.03 percent of the vote to beat out Orange Lutheran (California) sophomore Makena Cook (27.96 percent). Cook completed 31 of 38 passes for 371 yards and six touchdowns as Orange Lutheran downed Corona Del Mar, 40-12, in the Division I flag football playoffs.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received more than 25,000 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five voter-getters in each poll:
SBLive/SI National High School Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Braeden Jackson, sr., Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) football
Jackson is the son of former NFL running back Fred Jackson. The younger Jackson received 43.14 percent of the vote.
2. Owen Espinoza, sr., Napoleon (Ohio) football
Espinoza also plays baseball for Napoleon. He received 41.9 percent of the vote.
3. Mason Chambers, sr., Mountain View (Oregon) football
Chambers connected on 22 of 27 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-7 rout of rival Bend. Chambers received 6.46 percent of the vote.
4. Brenton Brasfield, sr., Beebe (Arkansas) football
Brasfield picked off three passes and returned two of them for touchdowns in a 41-0 shutout of Watson Chapel. The senior also caught a TD. He received 4.45 percent of the vote.
5. Titus Vidlak, so., Fruitland (Idaho) football
Vidlak threw for 224 yards and four touchdowns while running for 72 yards and two TDs in a 47-13 win over Teton. He received 1.7 percent of the vote.
SBLive/SI National High School Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Ariana Akey, jr., Mountain Vista (Colorado) flag football
Akey also competes in basketball and track for Mountain Vista. She received 56.03 percent of the vote.
7. Makena Cook, so., Orange Lutheran (California) flag football
Cook led Orange Lutheran to the CIF Division I title. She received 27.96 percent of the vote.
8. Kirra Clavijo, sr., San Clemente (California) flag football
Clavijo fired five touchdowns in a 37-7 Division III playoff win over Beckman. Clavijo received 8.75 percent of the vote.
9. Anastasia Showler-Little, so., Boonton (New Jersey) soccer
Showler-Little netted four goals in a 4-0 shutout of St. Elizabeth. Showler-Little received 4.32 percent of the vote.
10. Reese Naeve, jr., Iowa City Regina (Iowa) volleyball
Naeve, an Iowa State commit, had 39 kills in a four-set regional final victory over Pella Christian. She received 2.65 percent of the vote.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports